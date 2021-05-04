Obit Official's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more

Obit Official is an up-and-coming Indonesian YouTuber who makes videos related to Free Fire.

The content creator currently has 794k subscribers on his YouTube channel. He has gained 52k subscribers and 9.81 million views in the last 30 days alone.

This article takes a look at Obit Official’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, earnings, and more details like rank.

Obit Official’s Free Fire ID and stats

Obit Official’s Free Fire ID is 10044368.

Lifetime stats

Obit Official’s lifetime stats

Obit Official has played 355 squad games and has 49 victories, making his win rate 13.80%. He racked up 674 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.20 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 945 matches and has won on 103 occasions, translating to a win rate of 10.89%. He has 1920 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.28.

Obit Official has also played 247 squad matches and has triumphed in 28 of them, maintaining a win rate of 11.33%. With 691 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.16 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Obit Official’s ranked stats

Obit Official has played 5 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 2 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 40.00%. He has 20 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.67.

The YouTuber has also played 14 ranked solo games and has 5 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 35.71%. He has 65 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.22 in this mode.

Obit Official is yet to play a game in the ranked duo mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Obit Official's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Obit Official's estimated monthly earnings are between $2.5K - $39.3K. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings range from $29.4K to $471.1K.

Obit Official’s YouTube channel

The first video on Obit Official's YouTube channel was posted over a year ago. He currently has 120 videos and 78 million views on his channel.

Obit Official’s channel is ranked 1296th in his country in terms of subscribers. Readers can click here to check it out.

Obit Official also runs another YouTube channel called Obit, which has 2.36 million subscribers.

Obit Official’s social media handles

Here are the links to Obit Official's social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

