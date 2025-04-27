Oblivion Remastered project files reveal possibility of online storefront

As modders have now managed to use open Oblivion Remastered dummy project files, some interesting implications have come to light. It's possible that this UE5 remake of the Bethesda original might lean into Bethesda's Creation Club platform, or at least an "Online Store" of some form.

Even if such a feature is not to be added in the future, it's possible that plans for this storefront were in place at some point in the development.

Could Oblivion Remastered be getting Creation Club integration in the futre?

The real answer is that we don't know, and there isn't any concrete proof; but we can certainly why Microsoft/Bethesda would want to monetize Oblivion Remastered in this manner. It has, after all, been fruitful in other games.

Creation Club integration into Bethesda games has seen some ebb and flow historically. After retracting the feature to initial backlash in 2017, Bethesda propped it up again in Starfield. Is refurbished form has now settled into its own stride, with the $10 Bards College Expansion actually seeing positive reception for good quality.

Now that Oblivion Remastered modding is making its baby steps, the financial incentive for introducing a similar modding storefront is all there. The original Oblivion did not fall under the purview of the Creations ecosystem, so now is the chance to do it.

Not to imply that Bethesda, Virtuos, or Microsoft has made any indications towards Creation Club for Oblivion Remastered so far. However, as we mentioned earlier, some new revelations of the game's project files makes this a possible implication.

One of the subsystems available in the files is called "VAltar Online Store Blueprint Library" (Altar is the developmental codename for Oblivion Remastered), containing functions "Get Deluxe Store ID", "Open Store Deluxe", "Open Store for ID", and "Open Content Change Popup".

These functions might be scrapped Online Store plans too (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Unreal Engine Modding Discord)

These are unused functions in the live client right now, viewable with Unreal Editor via the project stub.

At the time of writing, Oblivion Remastered does not have a directly integrated storefront like Content Club, be it for mods or DLC content. The main menu has a panel for the "Deluxe Edition Upgrade" if you juist own the base game on any platform — much like the Anniverasry Edition upgrade ad on Skyrim's latest versions.

However, these newly unearthed functions might mean the rough framework for an "Online Store" is dormant within the game.

