When and where to watch Oblivion Remastered reveal trailer

After multiple years of speculation on the internet, Bethesda will finally be revealing Oblivion Remastered tomorrow. The original Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is over 19 years old now. However, the hype surrounding it is still quite tangible, and deservedly so. Two decades of rapid progress in technological development could not dull its atypical charm and memorable guild questlines.

After a climactic leak of promotional images Oblivion Remastered on Virtuos studio's website, Bethesda has now finally stepped out to confirm its existence. They are going to cut the ribbon on this Unreal Engine 5 remake tomorrow with its first-ever trailer, and here's how you can watch it.

Oblivion Remastered reveal trailer countdown: When does it go live?

The Hero of Kvatch in all his glory (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Elder Scrolls fans will get a first official look into Oblivion Remastered with the reveal trailer tomorrow. It goes live on 11 am ET (3 pm UTC) tomorrow, i.e. April 22. Here's what the start time looks like for various regions:

United States and South America : 8 am PST / 9 am MST / 10 am CST / 11 am EST / 12 pm BRT (April 22, 2025)

: 8 am PST / 9 am MST / 10 am CST / 11 am EST / 12 pm BRT (April 22, 2025) Europe : 3 pm GMT / 3 pm UTC / 5 pm CET / 5 pm EET (April 22, 2025)

: 3 pm GMT / 3 pm UTC / 5 pm CET / 5 pm EET (April 22, 2025) Asia : 7 pm GST (April 22, 2025) / 8:30 pm IST (April 22, 2025) / 11:00 pm PHT (April 22, 2025) / 11:00 pm CST (Beijing Time - April 22, 2025) / 12 pm JST/KST (April 23, 2025)

: 7 pm GST (April 22, 2025) / 8:30 pm IST (April 22, 2025) / 11:00 pm PHT (April 22, 2025) / 11:00 pm CST (Beijing Time - April 22, 2025) / 12 pm JST/KST (April 23, 2025) Australia: 1 am AEDT / 3 am NZDT (April 23, 2025)

The trailer, as expected, will go live first on Bethesda Softwork's official youtube and Twitch handles. The strem waiting room counting down to the reveal trailer is already up on youtube:

There's no Twitch drops related to the Oblivion Remastered reveal for any game whatsoever. But if you so choose, you can enjoy the action with the other chatters over there.

What to expect from the Oblivion Remastered reveal tomorrow?

Other than the obvious sheen of Unreal Engine 5 and completely new modern assets to give the heartlands of Tamriel a facelift, rumors say Virtuos studios has also modernized some of the janky gameplay elements.

This, of course, is the big crux of the reveal we are looking at. It's possible they just drop a 5-minute trailer with a release date for Oblivion Remastered and then draw the curtains there.

On the other hand, the possibility of Microsoft/ZOS outright releasing the game tomorrow at the given time is non-zero. In fact, a lot of leakers and industry insiders like Jeff Grubb have predicted the game to drop this week (the week of April 21 - 27).

For the eager fans waiting for their trip back to fourth-era Cyrodiil, here's a countdown to the official start time. If the speculation of Oblivion Remastered actually going live on PC/Game Pass are true, this might also serve as a countdown to the release time:

While you wait, here's a complete timeline of leaked gameplay details on this UE5 Oblivion Remake. Furthermore, some leaked box art images also imply a Deluxe Edition to bundle the big expansions.

For Gamebryo purists, there's another big milestone to look forward to.The modding community is taking their own swing at modernizing Oblivion this year with Skyblivion, painstakingly recreating the game on the 64-bit Creation Engine.

