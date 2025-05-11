Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete Legacy Lost side quest

Legacy Lost in Oblivion Remastered is a short and direct follow-up to Separated at Birth. After reuniting the Jemane brothers in Chorrol, they’ll ask you for more help — this time to reclaim their old family home, Weatherleah. It’s overrun by ogres, and they need you to clear it out.

The quest is simple but important if you want to help them fully move on, and you’ll get a gold reward at the end based on your level. Here's a quick guide.

Legacy Lost side quest walkthrough in Oblivion Remastered

The quest won’t show up until you finish Separated at Birth. Once both Guilbert and Reynald are back together in Chorrol, Guilbert will speak to you again and start the Legacy Lost quest. There’s no need to find him — he’ll walk up to you.

Where to find Weatherleah

Interact with Laul (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@Gamerack)

Your first step is finding the location of Weatherleah. Go into Chorrol and talk to the townspeople. Eventually, someone will direct you to Sabine Laul, who works at the Fighters Guild in Chorrol. Ask her about Weatherleah, and she’ll mark it on your map.

Weatherleah's whereabouts (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@Gamerack)

Weatherleah is directly south of Chorrol, between Chorrol and Skingrad. Once it’s marked, head out there.

Clear out the ogres

When you arrive at Weatherleah, you’ll find several ogres in and around the estate. You must defeat all of them.

Report back to Guilbert

Escort Guilbert (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@Gamerack)

After clearing Weatherleah, return to Chorrol and talk to Guilbert Jemane. He’ll be ready to move back and asks you to escort him to the estate. You don’t need to walk the entire way — you can fast travel, and he will automatically appear with you. This saves time and avoids random enemy encounters.

Go inside Weatherleah with him and speak to him again. That completes the quest.

Gold reward (Based on level)

Your reward for completing Legacy Lost is leveled gold. The amount you get depends on your level when you turn in the quest.

Level 1–4 : 75 Gold

: 75 Gold Level 5–9 : 150 Gold

: 150 Gold Level 10–14 : 225 Gold

: 225 Gold Level 15–19 : 300 Gold

: 300 Gold Level 20–24 : 375 Gold

: 375 Gold Level 25+: 450 Gold

That's all on the Legacy Lost side quest in Oblivion Remastered.

