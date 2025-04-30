Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete The Battle for Castle Kvatch main quest

The Battle for Castle Kvatch main quest is a mission in Oblivion Remastered that you'll immediately acquire after completing "Breaking the Siege of Castle Kvatch." While it is entirely optional and you can instead head back to Weynon Priory, participating in the battle will give you some decent enchanted gear. Note that aside from fighting enemies, you might also need to deal with a bug in the game as of this writing.

This article guides you on the Battle for Castle Kvatch main quest in Oblivion Remastered.

Note: This article has spoilers regarding the titular quest.

A walkthrough of The Battle for Castle Kvatch main quest in Oblivion Remastered

The quest will become available to you after completing Breaking the Siege of Castle Kvatch. While an optional quest, it is still mandatory if you want to receive help from Kvatch during the Allies for Bruma quest and complete the Restoration master trainer quest.

How to start

Charging to the castle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Locate Savlian Matius to start the Battle for Castle Kvatch main quest. He'll be inside the Chapel in Kvatch. Talk to him and say that you're ready to help in the battle. After the conversation ends, he'll lead the charge, where you will join his group of soldiers and march towards the Castle. Defeat the enemies in your path with the help of your allies.

When you reach the gates, you'll realize that they're locked from the inside. Savlian will ask you to return to the Chapel, acquire the key located there, and go inside the guardhouse. It has a tunnel leading inside the castle, which will allow you to open the gates and progress the Battle for Castle Kvatch main quest.

The Chapel

When you reach the Chapel, talk with Berich Inian. He has the key and will accompany you to the guardhouse alongside two Imperial Soldiers. If you don't see the latter following along, just speak to them and select the "Follow me" option. Now, head to the underground stairs and open the door on the right to proceed to the Chapel Undercroft.

(Note: There is a possibility that Berich dies in this fight. If that happens, loot the guardhouse key off of him and proceed ahead through the path mentioned below. Otherwise, just follow Berich if he's still alive.)

There will be a few enemies on your path; defeat them with the help of your allies and move out of the Undercroft through the door to Castle Kvatch. Some more enemies will be waiting for you here. Defeat them all. If you're doing a ranged build playthrough, defeat all the long-range enemies and use the ledge ahead of the well when you use the door to Kvatch to cheese the remaining foes in the Battle for Castle Kvatch main quest.

After all of them have been dealt with, move towards the north until you enter a storage area inside the castle. Look on the left and you'll see a round trap door to the Castle Kvatch passageway. If Berich is still alive, he'll unlock it for you. If not, open it yourself.

Turning the gate lever (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Enter the passageway and climb up the stairs into a circular region. Look for a ladder going upwards and climb it. From there, move up the stairs and turn the gate lever on your right. This will unlock the castle's main gates and progress the Battle for Castle Kvatch main quest in Oblivion Remastered.

Clearing the courtyard

Fighting against enemies in the castle's courtyard (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Head inside the courtyard through the raised gates and help Savlian and his soldiers defeat the enemies. This section is where you can run into a bug in Oblivion Remastered.

After you've cleared the courtyard, there is a possibility that Savlian might still tell you to do the same again. While this might look like a soft lock, fortunately, you can keep progressing the Battle for Castle Kvatch main quest as usual (by following the steps mentioned below), and the bug will get ironed out.

Clearing Castle Kvatch

The castle interiors will be filled with enemies. You can either fight them all or try to run past them. Ultimately, just keep going straight until you reach a point where the only way forward will be to take a left.

Ornellius Goldvine's body (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Do so, and you'll eventually reach the door to the Count's Quarters. When inside, look for the body of Ornellius Goldvine. Loot his body (most importantly, the Colovian Signet Ring) and head outside the castle to meet with Savlian.

With the ring in your hand, you have two options here:

You can give Savlian the ring, and he'll give you his Kvatch Cuirass in return. It has the enchantment "Fortify Endurance and Strength" (at 5 points each). It can be a good piece of gear, especially for early-game content.

You can lie to him and keep the ring for yourself. It will be valued at 200 Gold.

Completing the conversation will mark the end of the Battle for Castle Kvatch main quest in Oblivion Remastered.

Check out our other articles on The Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remastered:

