October month's latest Super Troop Challenges in Clash of Clans: Bullseye Challenge

Completing troop and base challenges in Clash of Clans is a great way to obtain resources, experience points, magic items, gems, and more. To help players progress through the game faster and earn exclusive rewards, the developers offer a new set of challenges every week. Interested players can find these challenges in the game's events section.

Bullseye is the newest troop challenge, requiring players to use a particular number of Super Archers to emerge victorious in multiplayer encounters and obtain rewards. The newly added Bullseye Challenge will remain active until December 3, 2022.

In this article, we will explore Clash of Clans' latest "Bullseye Challenge," its rewards, and the best attacking strategies to complete it.

October month's latest super troop challenge in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Powered up with a Sharp Shot ability, the Super Archer can threaten targets several buildings away as her arrows deal damage to multiple targets in a row! 🏹 SUPER ARCHER - available now! 🏹Powered up with a Sharp Shot ability, the Super Archer can threaten targets several buildings away as her arrows deal damage to multiple targets in a row! #supertroops 🏹 SUPER ARCHER - available now! 🏹Powered up with a Sharp Shot ability, the Super Archer can threaten targets several buildings away as her arrows deal damage to multiple targets in a row! #supertroops https://t.co/CDCQ3ShjHZ

Super Archers are the troop requirement to win multiplayer battles in Clash of Clans' newest troop challenge. By completing this challenge, players can earn a number of benefits, including magic items, resources, and experience.

The description for the Bullseye Challenge in Clash of Clans reads:

"Let your arrows soar when you use Super Archers during this Super Troop event and bring home awesome rewards!"

Players can acquire the Super Archer, a super unit based on Archers, after raising the Archer troop to level 8 with Super Potion or 25,000 Dark Elixir. The Super Archer is a long-range unit that can shoot arrows to damage multiple buildings at once, damaging each one in turn.

To complete the Bullseye Challenge, players must use the required number of Super Archers in cooperative matches. The number of Super Archers that must be utilized depends on the player's Town Hall rank. For instance, Town Hall 13 players must employ at least one Super Archer for this challenge.

By the end of this challenge, participants who have won 10 multiplayer games using Super Archers will receive multiple rewards, including one Hero Potion and 400 experience. After consuming a Hero Potion, all heroes' levels will be increased by five levels for a period of one hour.

Top attacking strategies for the Bullseye Challenge in Clash of Clans

The Bullseye Challenge allows participants to use a variety of different methods to attack and win. Super Archers are generally used to support other troops and play offensively. Players who complete the challenge by December 3 will receive all of its rewards. Given below are the top attacking strategies for the Bullseye Challenge in Clash of Clans:

The duty of clearing out outside buildings and structures can be accomplished by using Super Archers. Players can use GoWipe to destroy the core base.

An excellent way to get the most resources is to combine the conventional Giant attack with the use of Super Archers. Using Super Archers and Giants to dismantle the defenders along the walls is a cunning strategy.

Players can also use Super Archers with BoWiBa attacking strategy to help Wizards, Bowlers, and Bats clear out enemy's defenses and core buildings.

Interested Clash of Clans players can participate in these challenges and obtain exclusive rewards to level up faster within the game. In general, the Bullseye Challenge is currently one of the best ways to earn magic items and experience points in the game.

Poll : 0 votes