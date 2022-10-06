October's Mega Deck Challenge in Clash Royale: Rewards and more

Every week in Clash Royale, new 1v1 and 2v2 battle challenges are presented to players. They can use these challenges to try out various battle techniques and also gather more resources, magic items, and gems.

The Mega Deck Challenge, the most recent troop challenge in the game, provides players with a range of benefits. The challenge was first introduced to Clash Royale in July 2021. This article will explore the latest Mega Deck challenge in Clash Royale and its rewards.

Everything you need to know about the Mega Deck challenge in Clash Royale

The Mega Deck Challenge is here!

Players can test out the brand-new 18-card battle deck fight format in the latest in-game challenge. The Mega Deck challenge is completely different from previous contests and includes a number of distinctive features. Players can participate in the challenge for a chance to win chests, cards, gems, magic items, resources, emotes, and other prizes.

The in-game description of October's Mega Deck challenge in Clash Royale is as follows:

"Build a Mega Deck with 18 cards from your collection. 3 losses and you're out, but you will have a chance to reset your losses and keep your progress."

Players can select their deck before the match in the Mega Deck Challenge. This is different from the Lava Hound Draft challenge, which deals cards at random. To win battles, they'll have to put together the best decks that contain low-elixir cards, cards with high hit points, cards with high damage, swarm cards, and tank cards.

The Mega Deck work is a special assignment. In order to participate in the challenge bouts, players must choose a deck consisting of 18 cards. The challenge fights will only allow 18 cards, which is the only difference between this and regular bouts.

The Mega Deck Challenge is back!

To receive all of the rewards, players will have to construct an 18-card deck made of unlocked cards and win ten battles. After three defeats, they'll be able to restart the challenge with gems or by purchasing a Pass Royale.

Players who have successfully completed the most recent Mega Deck challenge will receive rewards such as banner tokens, gold, chests, and legendary emotes. A special gold chest will be given to players after their tenth victory.

Rewards for completing the Mega Deck challenge

As they progress through the Mega Deck challenge, players will receive in-game rewards like cards, resources, chests, magical items, battle banner tokens, and much more. Rewards from the Mega Deck challenge include:

Players will receive 4000 gold upon winning their first battle

Players will receive 80 battle banner tokens upon winning their second battle

Players will receive 3000 gold upon winning their third battle

Players will receive 1 chest key upon winning their fourth battle

Players will receive 2000 gold upon winning their fifth battle

Players will receive 1 common token upon winning their sixth battle

Players will receive 1 gold chest upon winning their seventh battle

The Mega Deck challenge in Clash Royale is the best way to earn amazing rewards and try new decks using cards ranging from Common to Legendary. Players can participate in the challenge for free once it begins on October 10.

