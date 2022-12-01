October's Titanic Strength challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, best attacking strategies, and more

Challenges are a key element of Clash of Clans. They require users to win a multiplayer battle using a certain unit to receive exclusive rewards like magic items, gold, gems, experience points, and more.

Every week, new challenges are released by the game's creators to help players gather more resources and progress through the game. The most recent addition is based around the Giant troop and is titled Titanic Strength. Participation is free, and winners will receive special challenge rewards.

In this article, we will explore the latest Titanic Strength challenge, its rewards, the best attacking strategies, and more.

All about the latest Titanic Strength troop challenge in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Witch Slap and Titanic Strength events are live right now! Complete the multiplayer challenge using these troops and you'll win 2x Training Potions, and 2x Power Potions! Witch Slap and Titanic Strength events are live right now! Complete the multiplayer challenge using these troops and you'll win 2x Training Potions, and 2x Power Potions! https://t.co/35kMoua7Wq

The most recent troop challenge in Clash of Clans requires players to utilize Giants in multiplayer battles to receive exclusive rewards. The challenge must be completed by December 3, or players won't be able to access the rewards.

The Titanic Strength challenge is described as follows in Clash of Clans:

"Flex your might and muscle your way through defenses when you use Giants during this event."

The Giant is one of the most frequently used troops in the game. They are often used during farming attacks to gather resources like dark elixir, gold, and elixir. With assistance from other units like the Barbarians, Wizards, Valkyries, and Archers, players can use Giants as tank troops.

Similar to the Hasty Balloons and Bullseye challenges, completing this one requires using the necessary number of Giants in a multiplayer battle. To prevail in multiplayer combat with Giants, players can consider using attacking techniques like Gibarch and GoWipe.

The minimum number of Giants that a player is required to deploy in multiplayer combat depends on their Town Hall level. For example, players with Town Hall 13 must send out a minimum of six Giants. As players use the unit to win battles, the progress bar increases, and after 10 victories, they will receive exclusive challenge rewards.

Players can view their progress in the challenge by selecting the in-game events tab. They can also see how many Giants are needed for multiplayer combat there. To receive all the rewards, they must complete the challenge before it expires.

Exclusive rewards for completing the Titanic Strength challenge in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Bowler and Giant events are live in-game right now! Train these two units at 80% off and win Resource and Power Potions when you complete the multiplayer challenge! Show them How We Roll with our Titanic StrengthBowler and Giant events are live in-game right now! Train these two units at 80% off and win Resource and Power Potions when you complete the multiplayer challenge! #ClashOn Show them How We Roll with our Titanic Strength 😎Bowler and Giant events are live in-game right now! Train these two units at 80% off and win Resource and Power Potions when you complete the multiplayer challenge! #ClashOn https://t.co/Q6m4lBujkp

The Titanic Strength challenge can be completed to earn experience points and make progress in the game. The additional rewards for finishing it include magic items. After successfully completing the challenge, players can earn the following rewards:

After ten triumphs in multiplayer games, players will earn 400 experience stars.

They will receive five Wall Rings, which can be used right away to upgrade walls. The number of Wall Rings required to upgrade a wall component varies depending on the level of the wall.

The Titanic Strength challenge in Clash of Clans is one of the best ways to earn rewards like experience points, magic items, gold, and more. Players must complete the challenge by December 3 using the minimum required number of Giants to earn the exclusive challenge rewards. They can visit the challenges page and check their progress by clicking on the in-game events section.

