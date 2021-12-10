Official Genshin Impact subreddit among the top gaming communities in 2021

The Genshin Impact community is constantly growing on platforms such as Twitter, Reddit, Facebook, and Instagram. Within just 15 months of its release, over 2 million players began their journey in Teyvat with Paimon.

Reddit Recap 2021 revealed that the official Genshin Impact subreddit was among the top gaming communities in the world. Here's everything players need to know about the official subreddit and the unprecedented rise in its popularity.

Official Genshin Impact subreddit boasts millions of travelers

The official Genshin Impact subreddit was created in June 2019, and millions of players have joined it ever since. At the moment, over 1.3 million members have joined, and tens of thousands of members remain active at any given time.

The Genshin Impact Official subreddit called r/Genshin_Impact is full of announcements, cosplays, discussions, and fanarts, among other things. Genshin Impact players from several parts of the world can connect with each other through the subreddit.

Over the past year, the subreddit has helped players in putting forward their opinions collectively. The one-year anniversary rewards and the KFC Glider controversies are two great examples of when players were able to express their views strongly.

Other prominent subreddits that are among the top gaming communities in 2021 are:

r/leagueoflegends

r/gaming

r/rpclipsgta

r/ffxiv

Genshin Impact wins Best Mobile Game award at The Game Awards 2021

Genshin Impact not only boasts one of the biggest gaming communities in the world but also won the Best Mobile Game award at The Game Awards 2021.

Dear Travelers,Thanks to your support, Genshin Impact has won the "Best Mobile Game" award at The Game Awards 2021.We will be giving out 1,600 Primogems from December 11 to December 14! Thank you for coming alongside us through this journey.

Despite fierce competition from the likes of Fantasian, League of Legends: Wild Rift, MARVEL Future Revolution, and Pokemon Unite, miHoYo's action RPG was able to bag the award.

Genshin Impact was also nominated for Best Ongoing game alongside Fortnite, Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Final Fantasy XIV Online.

Genshin Impact has been heavily appreciated for its mesmerizing open world, characters, storyline, and combat. New banners are rolled out every three weeks, and new updates arrive every six weeks.

As of now, the 2.3 update for Genshin Impact is live, and players are looking forward to the release of Arataki Itto and Gorou. The hype for the 2.4 update is equally sky-scraping as leaks have suggested the arrival of the Enkanomiya region.

