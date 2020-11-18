Official stream, schedule, and format for Valorant First Strike

Riot Games has finally released the official schedule for the Valorant First Strike Regional Finals.
Riot is looking to make a considerable impact with Valorant First Strike, and thus, everything has to be perfect. The qualifiers for all the regions have proved how Valorant is potentially one of the best competitive games out there.
After the Ignition Series, players and fans were quite excited to see more tournaments being lined up. With plans to become the best FPS tactical shooter globally, Riot is taking matters into its hands.
The First Strike tournament is going to lay down the foundations for the future of competitive Valorant. The company recently announced that First Strike would exclusively stream on the official Valorant Twitch channel.
Riot also confirmed the dates for the Valorant First Strike regional finals. The top eight teams will compete in the regional finals that will take place across four days from 3rd December to 6th December 2020.
The format for the Valorant First Strike will have open qualifiers that culminate in the regional finals. Teams looking to qualify for the tournament have to win the regional qualifiers.
Also read - Valorant: Skye's best flash angles and lineups to learn on Ascent
Valorant First Strike Regional Finals schedule and format
Here are the qualifying formats for the respective regions:
1) Valorant First Strike: North America
NSG Open Qualifier: 26th October to 30th October
The top 16 teams progress to UMG Open Qualifier.
NSG Closed Qualifier: 4th November to 8th November
The top four teams proceed to Valorant First Strike, while the other four teams progress to the UMG Tournament.
UMG Open Qualifier: 11th November to 15th November
Twelve teams from here progress to the Closed Qualifiers.
UMG Closed Qualifiers: 18th November to 22nd November
This pool will include four teams from the NSG Tournament, and the top four teams will progress to Valorant First Strike Finals.
Valorant First Strike Regional Finals: 3rd December to 6th December
Eight teams compete for a $100k prize pool.
2) Valorant First Strike: Europe
Open Qualifiers take place from 9th November to 22nd November. Europe will have four separate qualifying rounds. The top 16 teams from each Open Qualifier will proceed to the Play-Ins.
The top 16 teams from Play-Ins will progress to the Playoffs. Finally, the top eight teams here will advance to the Valorant First Strike Regional Finals.
3) Valorant First Strike: Korea
Similar to the European format, Valorant First Strike will have four qualifying rounds in Korea. The Open Qualifiers will take place from 6th October to 28th October.
The Closed Qualifier will take place on 22nd November. The top teams will progress to the Valorant First Strike Regional Finals.
4) Valorant First Strike: Latin America
The Open Qualifiers will take place from 23rd November to 26th November. The Closed Qualifiers will commence on 28th November, and the Regional Finals will begin on 3rd December.
5) Valorant First Strike: CIS
The Playoffs commences from 15th November. Thirty-two teams will compete, but only eight will progress to the regional finals. The quarterfinals are scheduled for 3rd and 4th December. The semifinals will be on 5th December, and the grand finale on 6th December.
6) Valorant First Strike: Brasil
Four rounds of Open Qualifiers begin from 17th October. The Closed Qualifiers will take place on 14th and 15th November. The Valorant First Strike Regional Finals will start on 3rd December.
7) Valorant First Strike: MENA
The GCC Qualifier will take place from 1st November to 25th November. The top three teams advance to the GCC First Strike Regional Finals.
Similarly, the Levant and Egypt qualifiers will start on 1st November and end on 24th November. The top three sides go ahead to the Levant and Egypt First Strike Regional Finals.
The North Africa Qualifier takes place from 1st November to 23rd November. The top three teams advance to North Africa First Strike Regional Finals.
8) Valorant First Strike: Turkey
The Open Qualifiers for Turkey begin on 22nd October. There will be four rounds in the Open Qualifiers, with the last one ending on 22nd November.
9) Valorant First Strike: Japan
Japan will have two rounds of Open Qualifiers beginning from 14th November. The top four teams in each qualifier will progress to the Valorant First Strike Regional Finals.
10) Valorant First Strike: Asia-Pacific
The Asia-Pacific region is sub-divided into five separate areas: Indonesia, Malaysia/Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong/Taiwan, and the Philippines.
Philippines will have four Open Qualifiers, and four teams from each Open Qualifier will progress to the Valorant First Strike Regional Finals.
Thailand will have two Open qualifiers from which four teams will march ahead to the Regional Finals.
Malaysia/Singapore will have the top eight teams from the Open Qualifiers progressing to the Valorant First Strike Regional Finals.
Indonesia will have three Open Qualifiers. Four teams from each qualifier will go to the regional finals. Additionally, four other teams will be invited to play the Valorant First Strike Regional Finals.
Hong Kong/Taiwan will have two Open Qualifiers, out of which eight teams will progress to the Regional Finals.
Also read: Pro Valorant players discuss the fatigue caused by the First Strike QualifiersPublished 18 Nov 2020, 12:45 IST