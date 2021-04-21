OG disappointed by defeat against Alliance's Dota 2 roster in DPC Season 2

Alliance's Dota 2 team humbled the two-time TI winners and the defending champions OG in a thrilling series of 3 games in the Dota Pro Circuit season 2.

OG, led by their carry Anathan "Humblegod" Pham, dominated the first game of the series, but could not keep their momentum going into the second and third game.

#1 Game 1 of the Dota 2 series between Alliance and OG

The Game 1 draaft (Image via Dream League)

Game 1 of Dota 2 between OG and Alliance started off with a tri-lane at the top from OG, which left the off-laner Sebastian "Ceb" Debs in a solo lane, where he did not fare well. Alliance's carry, Nikolay "Nikobaby" Nikolov, had a more or less free lane in the game of Dota 2 and led the net worth chart by a considerable amount in the early game. OG came back from behind and won a prolonged teamfight near the Roshan Pit to turn the tide of the match and go on to win the game.

Team OG's carry Ana, the humblegod who was mesmerizing on the Faceless Void tanked a Omnislash from Nikobaby's Juggernaut by himself.

#2 Game 2 of the Dota 2 series between Alliance and OG

The match 2 draft (Image via DreamLeague)

The second game was a more or less stomp for Team Alliance, as Nikobaby picked up the Faceless Void in response to Ana's first game. Ana couldn't do much as his Phantom Assassin did not have enough space to farm and get his item needed to carry a game of Dota 2.

Topias "Topson" Miika Taavitsainen played Riki in the midlane when he tried really hard to carry the game.

Linus "Limmp" Blomdin played a beautiful mid Tiny and dominated the entire game of Dota 2 for Alliance.

#3 Game 3 of the Dota 2 series between Alliance and OG

The match 3 draft (Image via Dream League)

In the third game, carry players of both the teams had their signature heroes.

Nikobaby played exceptionally well, and had a perfect game of Dota 2 which he finished with a score of 22/0/9 on his Morphling. Ana also had a decent game on his Spectre(9/6/5). Many people were surprised at OG's decision not to ban Morphling as everyone knows how destructive Nikobaby's Morphling can be in a game of Dota 2.

Well, not tonight boys! @theAllianceGG will be claiming this one. GGWP to them!



See you next week for more OG Dotka 😘#DreamOG pic.twitter.com/WL1SoXAV64 — OG (@OGesports) April 20, 2021