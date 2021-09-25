OG vs FaZe in CS: GO Blast Premier Fall Groups: Prediction, head to head, livestream details, and more

OG meets FaZe later tonight in the lower bracket of Group C of CS: GO BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021. The winner of this match-up will continue their run in the tournament and meet the loser of the Natus Vincere vs Complexity match.

The loser between OG and Faze will advance to the Falls Showdown 2021 as the 4th placed team from Group C.

BLAST Premier 💥 #LetTheBattleBegin @BLASTPremier



The tension of the lower bracket is undoubtedly going to make this match-up exciting. After FaZe’s lackluster performance against Complexity, the question is they can redeem themselves against OG.

On the other hand, will the stompings in Overpass and Mirage last night by Natus Vincere affect OG’s confidence against FaZe?

Everything CS: GO players need to know ahead of OG vs FaZe Blast Premier match

Predictions for OG vs FaZe in BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021

With how the FaZe vs Complexity series panned out, it’s hard to see the former win against OG, who won one map against the world’s best teams, Natus Vincere.

Even though OG lost the series, the loss should not affect them mentally. All in all, fans favor OG over FaZe slightly in today’s lower bracket series at the BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021.

Head to head results for OG vs FaZe

In 2021, OG has faced FaZe in three CS: GO series, out of which they have won two and lost one. The most recent encounter was in April at the IEM Summer 2021 Closed Qualifier, where OG beat FaZe 2-0 with map scores of 16-13 and 16-8.

When and where to watch OG vs FaZe

CS: GO fans can tune into BLAST Premier’s official Twitch channel on September 25, at 11:00 pm IST/5:30 pm UTC for the OG vs FaZe match.

Recent results for OG and FaZe

Yesterday, OG lost to Natus Vincere 1-2, while FaZe lost to Complexity 0-2. In its last 10 CS: GO series, OG has a 6-4 win-loss tally, identical to FaZe over the same stretch of games.

CS: GO rosters of OG and FaZe at the BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021

OG:

Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen

Valdemar “valde” Bjørn Vangså

Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski

Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen

Shahar “flameZ” Shushan

FaZe

Håvard “rain” Nygaard

Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer Gustafsson

Helvijs “broky” Saukants

Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken

Finn “karrigan” Andersen

Edited by Ravi Iyer