“God, I love how easy this game is:” Shroud opens up on Valorant’s simplicity and elegance over CS: GO

Since its release last year, Riot Games’ Valorant has been compared to CS: GO in more ways than one.

The debate between the two shooters often got quite heated, with video game personalities weighing in with their takes and opinions on the matter.

Shroud talks about Valorant’s simplicity over CS: GO

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek has had many back and forth takes on the whole Valorant-CS: GO debate. While he felt that Riot’s shooter is comparatively more straightforward, he finds its simplicity and elegance quite inviting.

In a recent stream, Shroud talked a bit more about why he has more fun playing Valorant than CS: GO, even though the latter is much more challenging to master. While explaining why this point, he said:

“God, I love how easy this f**king game is. Like, in Counter-Strike, you’ve got to learn every single Flashbang, Smoke, Grenade, and [molotov cocktail] lineup to be an effective player. [But] in this game, you’re relying on your team to be the effective players in those roles. You’re focused more on your role, and I love that. I love that. It’s so simple. It’s literally so simple yet so elegant.”

Being simple does not mean that it’s boring, and this is exactly what Shroud is trying to talk about in the stream. While CS: GO has a higher skill ceiling and requires more mechanical prowess, Valorant’s simple game style makes it more inviting and fun to play for him.

Shroud was one of the many voices who had a lot to say about the two games and what makes Valorant stand apart from CS: GO. While initially, the former pro did not feel that Riot’s title would be as successful as Valve’s, he quickly changed his stance.

This was once he started streaming the game a lot after leaving CS: GO behind because of all the hacking issues that it’s facing.

