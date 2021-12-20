"Oh my god!": Pokimane watches Food Wars Anime on livestream, and it ends with a disaster

Pokimane has gotten dangerously close to getting banned on Twitch multiple times. In a recent incident, she risked another Twitch ban by watching the popular anime show Food Wars on her livestream.

She was getting very into the clip when the clothes suddenly flew off the characters in the show, leaving them absolutely naked. The streamer was shell-shocked when this happened and quickly switched over a different tab to avoid the Twitch ban.

"Gah! I'm sorry, oh my god!"

Pokimane gets the shock of her life while watching anime on livestream

Pokimane was recently watching an anime show, Food Wars, on livestream. She got really into the show and very innocently asked if the food really tasted that good.

"Was it good? Was it as good as it looked?"

However, she was met with a rude shock when she ended up seeing the clothes fly off the characters' bodies. The characters were stark naked, and Pokimane quickly switched over to a different tab as soon as she recovered from the shock. Had it not been for her quick thinking, the streamer would have been inches away from getting another ban from the purple platform.

Fans of the streamer mentioned how it was a terrible idea to watch Food Wars on livestream anyway, given the nature of the show. However, they also mentioned that the show itself was a good watch.

Pokimane recently decided to become Santa for her fans

In the spirit of Christmas, Pokimane decided to turn Santa for her fans, offering to buy them anything they wanted from their Amazon wishlists. She purchased a variety of stuff for her fans, ranging from art material to things for a fan's new house and her cats.

pokimane @pokimanelol hoe hoe hoe bitches 🎅 santa poki is back againnn 🥰 🎁



⬇️ like + drop your amazon wishlists below ⬇️ hoe hoe hoe bitches 🎅 santa poki is back againnn 🥰 🎁 ⬇️ like + drop your amazon wishlists below ⬇️

Pokimane shares a very close relationship with her fans, and things like this only strengthen their bond further since it shows that the streamer truly cares about her fans.

