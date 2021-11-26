“Oh my”: xQc mistakenly leaks his Nintendo friend code while playing Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

During a major slip-up, Felix "xQc" Lengyel managed to accidentally leak his Nintendo friend code while on a Twitch live stream earlier today.

The content creator was attempting to set up his game capture for the Nintendo Switch when his device's display suddenly appeared on-stream, which showed his account's code.

xQc sits dumbfounded after leaking Nintendo friend code

On his latest stream, xQc had planned to broadcast gameplay from his Nintendo Switch. However, the French-Canadian star ended up getting more than what he bargained for after an unfortunate mishap.

In the now-deleted clip, xQc was seen struggling to connect his Switch's display to his streaming software. He attempted to reconnect the device several times, proclaiming his confusion in the process.

Eventually, the device did end up connecting, but it showed more than he intended to. The screen of his Nintendo Switch showed his entire friend code, which is connected to his account.

As soon as he realized what had happened, Lengyel jumped to change the screen before resigning to his fate and simply sighing in frustration.

Using the friend code, people can add other device owners as friends, who can aid them in various games that they mutually play.

The Switch's Animal Crossing title is one of the most prominent games that use friend codes, as this allows people to visit each other's islands and trade items.

xQc @xQc DOES ANYONE RECOGNIZE ME..? IM KIND OF A BIG DEAL.. HELLO? DOES ANYONE RECOGNIZE ME..? IM KIND OF A BIG DEAL.. HELLO? https://t.co/sSblV63Mnq

However, xQc is quite a famous content creator, and leaking the friend code could prove to be an immense hassle for him. By the time the code was displayed, he was sitting at more than 50k live viewers, out of which many would end up spamming him with requests in attempts to befriend him.

All hope is not lost for the former Overwatch pro, however. According to the official Nintendo support site for the Switch, he can reissue a Friend Code through the device itself with a simple tap of a button.

This isn't the first time xQc has been a victim of his personal information leaking. Earlier this year, Twitch faced a massive information leak that led to the incomes of many high-profile Twitch streamers (including Lengyel) being compiled in a spreadsheet and displayed for all to see.

Editor's note: The video in question has been omitted from the article to respect the streamer's privacy.

Edited by Ravi Iyer