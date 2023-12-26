Omniheroes Christmas gift code for free items and steps to redeem

Omniheroes features characters (Heroes) with upgradable abilities. This idle RPG gacha game by Omnidream offers Diamonds as premium in-game currency, used to summon new Heroes and purchase other in-game items. Like other mobile games, it occasionally provides redemption codes.

With Christmas celebrations ongoing globally, the developers have also prepared a gift for the fans. They posted on X wishing Merry Christmas and provided a gift code that grants various in-game items for free.

This article shares the Christmas gift code and its rewards with the steps to redeem it. You can also find other codes that are active in December 2023.

Omniheroes Christmas gift code and rewards

Omniheroes gift code for Christmas (Image via Omnidream)

The developers at Omnidream release redemption codes on various occasions, such as when the title gets an update, hits a milestone, and other celebratory events. They have also provided one for Christmas. By redeeming the code, players can claim Diamonds and SMN Tickets for summoning new Heroes and Invoker Crystals to get new Relics, among other items.

Note that the code is for one-time use only and expires on January 3, 2024. So, redeem it within the time limit to claim the freebies successfully.

Here is the Christmas Gift code and its rewards:

1) Christmas Gift code: XMAS2023

Rewards:

200 Diamonds

3 SMN Ticket II

3 Invoker Crystal

5 Selectable Supply Chest

Here are other codes that are active on December 2023:

1) Coupon code: OH777

Rewards:

77777 Gold

300 Diamonds

7 Summon Ticket I

1 Summon Ticket II

777 Ascension Ore

7 5-star Hero Shard

7 4-star Hero Shard

77 3-star Hero Shard

2) Coupon code: OMNIHEROES

Rewards:

200 Diamonds

3) Coupon code: JoinOH

Rewards:

200 Diamonds

22000 Gold

4) Coupon code: STPATRICKOH

Rewards:

200 Diamonds

100 Ascension Ore

5 Lily of the Valley

5 Lakegreen Stone

5 Jade Shard Pendant

5 Jade Dagger

5) Coupon code: OMNISTART

Rewards:

200 Diamonds

2 Summon Ticket II

100K Gold

The above developer offerings are permanent and stay active as long as the servers of this idle title go live. However, all players can redeem them only once.

Method to redeem Omniheroes code

Click the Gift Code button to open the redemption window (Image via Omnidream)

You can redeem the code via an in-game method. Listed below are the steps to claim freebies from the above code:

Launch the game on your mobile device.

Click the Avatar icon with your in-game name at the top left on the main screen.

The Avatar icon opens the Player Info tab; switch to the Settings tab.

Tap the Gift Code button under the Other Settings option.

Type or copy-paste the above code into the Enter gift code box.

Hit Confirm to claim the rewards.

That covers our Omniheroes Christmas Gift codes and steps to redeem. You can check out the Omniheroes tier list for an easy in-game journey.