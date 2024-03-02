Once Human Closed Beta Test: Schedule, devices, and more

The pre-registration period for the third Once Human Closed Beta Test (CBT) has been live since late February 2024. NetEase Games' upcoming multiplayer title has a plethora of survival escapades. It will be available for both PC and mobile devices.

This article discusses the Closed Beta Test launch for Once Human, eligible devices, access details, and more.

When will the Once Human Closed Beta Test go live?

Visit the official website to pre-register for Once Human Closed Beta Test 3 (Image via NetEase Games)

Per an official X post on the game’s page, the Once Human Closed Beta Test (CBT3) will be live on March 28, 2023. The pre-registration is now open on the official website for mobile users, and it will soon also be available for PC players.

Here is a step-by-step guide to pre-registering for Once Human CBT3:

Step 1: Head to the official Once Human website.

Head to the official Once Human website. Step 2: Click on the “Sign up for Beta Mobile” option.

Click on the “Sign up for Beta Mobile” option. Step 3: Agree to Privacy Policy.

Agree to Privacy Policy. Step 4: Answer some simple questions regarding your favorite games, a mobile device that you use, and more.

Answer some simple questions regarding your favorite games, a mobile device that you use, and more. Step 5: Enter your email address and click on “Submit.”

Confirmation message for pre-registration (Image via NetEase Games)

After this, you will get a confirmation message on the screen. Click on the “Close” button to join the beta's Discord community.

Since pre-downloading is crucial to participating in the beta, it will be crucial for the new participants to join the Discord community to get all the information about the launcher pre-download.

Access details and inclusion of the mobile version

Per the game's official X post and website, players of the previous beta will automatically get access to the latest CBT3 by using their existing accounts.

NetEase Games said the beta's inclusion in Android and iOS devices is subject to specific device requirements. However, existing players can keep playing the same character from the PC in the mobile version and can interact with their cross-platform friends.

Once Human Closed Beta Test is available for a wider audience

NetEase Games has decided to expand its servers. The European servers will now be included in the Once Human Closed Beta Test 3. The developer is also including language support for French and German with the hopes of expanding its player base.

Additionally, NetEase Games has promised some new features for the game. The third CBT will focus more on the Enternaland feature and reveal a new season’s script.

