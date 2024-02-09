All Enshrouded Ancient Spires fast travel locations

Enshrouded's Ancient Spires fast travel is an exception among survival crafting games since most titles in this genre involve little to no fast travel aspect. However, as seen in the early access of the title launched on January 24, 2024, fast travel has been the main selling point for this RPG crafting and survival title.

Still in its early access phase, Enshrouded offers you an extensive map and the chance to travel from one location to another as a side-quest. While using the Glider or Sprint Speed stats is effective, the developer provides the Ancient Spires fast travel locations to further simplify travelling in the game.

Unlock all the Enshrouded Ancient Spires fast travel locations for faster movement on the map

Check out all the Enshrouded Ancient Spires fast travel locations (Image via Keen Games)

The early access of Enshrouded has been a massive hit since launching, having gathered more than one million players in less than a week. While the map is quite limited compared to that in the actual game, it is still big enough to keep you hooked to Enshrouded for hours.

Fast travel in Enshrouded is fairly straightforward and adds an exciting aspect to the gameplay. While fast travel points can help you travel to different locations easily, they are not easy to collect.

Please note that you cannot arrive at destinations that are not yet unlocked with fast travel.

Here are all the Enshrouded Ancient Spires fast travel locations available in the early access of the title.

Springlands fast travel Point

Springlands Fast Travel Point is the first point in enshrouded (Image via Keen games)

This Enshrouded Ancient Spires fast travel location is the closest to your beginning point in the game. The nearest fast-travel location to the Springlands Ancient Spire is located on the north side of the Braelyn Bridge. Activating Springlands will mark several new locations, like the Ancient Vault of the Alchemist.

Moving towards the western side of the Springlands, you will find Egerton Salt Mines. This can be a great source of salt resources during the initial hours of the game. You can also move further north to find lush forests. Keep moving further in that direction to unlock the Revelwood Ancient Spire.

Revelwood fast travel Point

Revelwood is situated at the northern border of Springlands (Image via Keen Games)

While attempting to unlock the Revelwood Ancient Spire, you will find the Revelwood fast travel Point. Located in a different biome, you can arrive at this fast travel point by exploring the lush green forests located at the northern borders of the Springlands.

Set in a different location, the biome for this Ancient Spire has a lot of resources to offer, like Lump of Clay, Strawberries, Indigo Flowers, Flax, and other plants. The Revelwood Ancient Spire has some of the deadliest enemies among all the Enshrouded Ancient Spires fast travel location biomes.

Nomad Highlands fast travel Point

Nomad Highlands is another amazing biome with a fast travel location (Image via Keen Games)

Move towards the east from the Revelwoood Ancient Spire tower to reach the Nomad Highlands fast travel Point. This biome is based on the savanna regions, where you will find plenty of Scavengers and Vukah Members. You will also interact with a clan of hyenas, faster and deadlier than the wolves, frequently in this biome.

There are plenty of Tin and Fossilized Bones to be found in this area, among other resources like Bell Peppers. You will also find some non-hostile birds here, that can provide feathers and eggs after death.

Kindlewastes fast travel Point

Kindlewaste Ancient Spires fast travel location is situated in one of the deadliest biomes in the early access of the game (Image via Keen Games)

Move towards the southeast from the Nomad Highlands, and your quest will take you to the deadliest biomes of Enshrouded so far. You will need to reach Flame Strength Level 5 to unlock this biome.

This biome will offer plenty of high-value ores and materials. However, you will also encounter some giant, hostile birds in this area, along with poisonous scorpions and a wide variety of plants. Explore the southern parts of the Wasteland, and you will discover the Lapislazuli mines that has some highly valuable gems, which can be used to craft higher-level armor.

Low Meadows fast travel Point

This Enshrouded Ancient Spires fast travel location is on the easter borders of Springlands biome (Image via Keen Games)

Another Enshrouded Ancient Spire, the Low Meadows, can be found if you move towards the east from the Springlands.

This fast travel point is filled with massive Shroud zones, and a tall Ancient Spire is visible at the center. The Low Meadows also marks the location of Carpenter on the map. Overall, it will serve as an amazing gliding point from where it will be easier for you to explore the southern areas of the map.

The southeastern area is covered with an extensive magma pool. Once you reach Flame Strength Level 4, you can head towards the north from the Low Meadows to discover the Pillars of Creation. This massive maze-like cave is home to one of the tools that Carpenter will need later in the game.

Enshrouded Ancient Spires fast travel locations are situated in different biomes on the early access map. There are different challenges awaiting you in each of these biomes. Check out the Enshrouded Weapons meta-tier list to always have the right weapons for every situation.

