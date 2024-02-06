How to get copper ore in Enshrouded

You must get copper ore in Enshrouded to craft powerful shields, armor, weapons, and other gear. In this role-playing game (RPG), copper ore is a versatile item that can be used to make copper bars, which are used to craft tools like Grappling Hook and Pick Axe. Additionally, the resource can upgrade several mid-game weapons and shields. It can also help you upgrade your Flame Altar to level four.

To get copper in Enshrouded, you must explore Revelwood. Dark orange-colored copper ore can be commonly found in the Revelwood mining locations of the Embervale map.

Steps to get Copper ore in Enshrouded

As mentioned earlier, you need to explore the Revelwood area in Enshrouded to find large quantities of copper ore. However, you might not stumble across the right places immediately.

Follow the steps below to easily get copper ore in Enshrouded:

First, explore and cover the whole Revelwood region. Carry a Pick Axe for mining the resources.

After that, go to the Revelwood Ancient Spire.

Move towards the west of the Ancient Spire till you reach the Carpentry Camp. It is advisable to use the Glider to move quickly between the points, avoiding dangerous monsters on land. However, you can also walk your way to the point.

Once you get to the Carpentry Camp, head straight towards the northern side of Diadwyn.

Move forward till you notice a cliff filled with clay, copper ore, and other valuable resources.

This area is filled with boards, and you can also try hunting them to collect essential resources like Animal Skin.

Then, use the Pick Axe to mine the area. Collect the copper ore and check your inventory.

If you have enough copper ore in the backpack, head back to your base and craft copper bars by using the ores and a Smelter.

If you cannot get enough copper ores to craft a specific item, you can try going to the Mark of Sameth Mine. Head towards the northwest of the Carpentry Camp to find this location. Keep walking till you find the entrance of the mine to get copper ore in Enshrouded.

However, you must be cautious as the Sameth Mine is infested with scavengers and traps, and you must take part in multiple battles to gain entry. However, this place guarantees you an abundance of copper ores. Carry powerful potions, shields, and weapons in Enshrouded to fight the enemies.

