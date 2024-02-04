How to get iron ore in Enshrouded? Locations and uses

Iron ore in Enshrouded is the most indispensable resource for crafting various items. Once you gather a sufficient quantity of iron, visit the Blacksmith, and he will start crafting essential weapons, gear, and equipment. Basically, iron ore stands as the most prized resource in Enshrouded, making its collection imperative. However, in the expansive open-world environment, locating this valuable resource poses a challenge.

The solution is complex but requires accurate steps. By exploring specific locations, you can successfully gather iron ore. It entails overcoming adversaries in designated areas, traversing diverse biomes, and navigating correct directions to reach these locations.

This article serves as a guide to assist you in locating the different areas and facilitating the accomplishment of your goal to collect iron ore in Enshrouded.

All locations of iron ore in Enshrouded

1) Ridgeback Mine

Make your way to Ridgeback Mine to gather Iron ore in Enshrouded. (Image via Keen Games)

To obtain Iron Ore in Enshrouded, you have to reach the Ridgeback Mine, situated near the vicinity of Ancient Spire - Kindlewastes. So, to reach the destination, open your map and go slightly below and towards the left. Ridgeback Mine will be easily identifiable on the map. Set a waypoint and proceed to this location.

Notably, Ancient Spire - Kindlewastes is in close proximity to Ridgeback Mine, making the journey relatively straightforward. Upon reaching Ridgeback Mine, be prepared for a unique atmosphere characterized by fog and the presence of a Shroud Root. Breaking the Shroud Root will reward you with a valuable skill point, which can be utilized to unlock a new ability within the skill tree in Enshrouded.

Head near a small cabin (Image via Keen Games)

It's crucial to be cautious in this area because of the presence of formidable enemies with higher levels. Ensure you are well-equipped with sturdy gear and powerful weapons before engaging them. After successfully dealing with the adversaries, shift your attention to the mining area, located near a small cabin with a ladder.

Look out for small black rocks, as these signify the presence of iron ores. Initiate the mining process to gather the much-needed iron ores for your journey. They are distributed throughout the Ridgeback Mine, so as you explore the area, you'll likely encounter many.

2) Near Nomad Highlands

Near Nomad Highlands is another region where you will find Iron Ore in Enshrouded. (Image via Keen Games)

Your next destination is a cave located in the Northeast, nestled near the Nomad Highlands. Open your map and promptly use fast travel to get there. Once there, you will see a huge opening beneath the mountain wall. Pass through it, and you will reach the Enshrouded area. After that, turn slightly to the right and then go straight.

You will come across golden markings. (Image via Keen Games)

Keep to the straight path, a journey that will take a few minutes until you encounter another opening beneath the mountain. Once there, you will come across golden markings on the floor. From there, head in the right direction and continue straight ahead. Press forward until you reach the cave entrance, positioned on the left side.

Enter the cave and advance straight. Be careful, as you may encounter some enemies. Though these foes are relatively weaker, it is advisable to be careful and take them down. Continue straight, and you will come across a Shroud Root.

Break the Shroud Root for additional points and proceed to unlock a chest behind it, rewarding you with the Lightforged Axe. Adjacent to the chest, you will discover a sizable pile of iron ores, providing a substantial quantity to bolster your resources.

3) Cave passage near Caravan Camp

The cave passage is another location where you will find iron ore in Enshrouded. (Image via Keen Games)

The cave passage can be found near the Caravan Camp and the Ancient Obelisk. Proceed to either of these locations, and you'll effortlessly reach the entrance of the Cave Passage. Set a waypoint at the entrance and navigate to it. Upon arrival, you'll encounter a sizable cave entrance.

Enter the cave and continue straight ahead. You'll encounter a divergence with two paths; in the center stands a cave pillar containing deposits of iron ores. Additional iron ores can be found within the cave passage. Explore the surroundings, and you'll discover a considerable amount.

4) Cave passage near Kindlewastes

Mark the Cave Passage as your waypoint. (Image via Keen Games)

To acquire iron ore in Enshrouded, head to the Kindlewastes, and from there, proceed directly to the Cave Passage. Open your map, mark the Cave Passage as your waypoint, and then utilize your Glider to reach the destination.

Upon reaching the cave entrance, enter and continue straight ahead. You will discover piles of iron ores within the cave. Now, commence mining to gather a substantial amount of iron ore.

Other Enshrouded guides:

How to select a perfect base location || Enshrouded combat mechanics || Enshrouded beginner tips and tricks || Best Enshrouded skill trees || All classes in Enshrouded