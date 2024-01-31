How to select a perfect base location in Enshrouded

To select a perfect base location in Enshrouded, you must choose an area that helps you gather essential resources and upgrade your equipment. For this reason, keeping note of the placements of different Fast Travel points on the map becomes crucial for progressing in the game. Therefore, you must select a location that helps you connect all the important areas of the map.

Developed by Keen Games, this survival role-playing game (RPG) has several places that could be your potential safe base, like Fort Kelvin, Pikemead’s Reach, and others. Building the first base in a viable location will do wonders for your journey in this game.

To that end, this article discusses how you can select a perfect base location in Enshrouded.

Tips to select a perfect base location in Enshrouded

To select a perfect base location in Enshrouded, you must first select an area that creates a viable Fast Travel point on your map. The Fast Travel point lets you go around the map quickly, helping you farm items and craft essential tools and weapons at a fast pace.

With that in mind, use these tips to select a perfect base location in the game:

Avoid areas near the Ancient Spires

You can find five Ancient Spires on the Embervale map: Springlands, Revelwood, Low Meadows, Nomad Highlands, and Kindlewastes. These buildings are unlocked through main campaign quests and by strengthening the Flame Level of your Flame Altar.

When you go to the top of the five Ancient Spires, they will become your Fast Travel points on the map. Therefore, you should avoid building your base near them.

The Ancient Spires in Springlands, Revelwood, and Low Meadows are close to each other in the western section of the map. However, the eastern Ancient Spires are far away. The map shows a large gap between the east and west. For this reason, you should consider placing your base around that gap to have a quicker way of traveling from one place to another.

Select an area near the mines

The mines are one of the most crucial places in Embervale that will help you survive for long periods. The resources fetched from the mines can help you craft and upgrade various sections of your base, tools, and weapons. Resources like Salt, Copper, and Iron can be found in large quantities in the mines.

Most mines are near the Ancient Spires, but several locations are outside of your gliding distance. To select a perfect base location in Enshrouded, look for an area near those unreachable places.

Move your main base

The starter base is often used as the main base. However, you must note that the game will ask you to build the base in the plains, where you already have the Cinder Vault fast travel point.

For this reason, you should consider moving your main base to a place that helps you connect to multiple places in the Springlands once you unlock the Ancient Spire.

That concludes our guide on how to select a perfect base location in Enshrouded.

