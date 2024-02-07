To unlock Cade Hawthorn the Carpenter, you must complete The Carpenter’s Vault in Enshrouded. He is one of five non-playable characters (NPCs) that you have to save from the vaults. You must complete The Carpenter’s Vault quest to craft essential furniture, tools, and torches and upgrade other projects. Crafting these items will increase your chances of survival in the open-world Embervale map.

Completing this quest can be tricky as the vault lies at the center of the Shroud (fog). You might have to encounter several monsters along the way. This article explains how you can complete The Carpenter’s Vault in Enshrouded.

Steps to complete The Carpenter’s Vault in Enshrouded

The Carpenter’s Vault is situated to the east of the Cinder Vault, where your character spawns. You can find the vault’s location on your in-game map, marked with a white icon. However, you must enter the vault from a different area. Here is how to complete The Carpenter’s Vault in Enshrouded:

To complete The Carpenter’s Vault in Enshrouded, carry enough food, bandages, healing potions, and weapons.

Move towards the north of Braelyn Bridge. Then, take the path that curves to the right at the south of the expanse below the Hunter’s Vault location.

You will notice a large plane. Use the Glider to go downward from the large plane.

Glide to the southern rim of the plane and then head east into the Shroud-infested area.

Then, enter through the vault doors and look for the large glowing formations. You might face difficulty identifying the formations, but you must locate them and be aware of the bugs. These bugs will attack when you are close to the glowing plants. They are lethal and can poison you to death. Fight the bugs with your Melee weapons. You can also run through the chambers to avoid them.

Once you reach the second chamber, take your long-range weapons to defeat the flying enemies. They will shoot magical projectiles at you. Defend their attacks and quickly take them down with your long-range weapons.

Then, go straight, and you will notice a winding path. Climb over the ledge, and the enemies will stop following you thereon.

Follow the path, and you will end up in front of a breakable wall. Use your Melee weapons, preferably bombs or Pick Axe, to break small holes into the rock.

After that, you will find the final chamber with Cade Hawthorn the Carpenter. The vault will be guarded by a flying enemy that you must defeat.

Step back from the chamber and take cover to fight the enemy. Use your long-range weapons to deal damage while it flies. You can also use counterattacking abilities and deal damage when it attacks you.

Once the enemy is defeated, unlock the vault. A new door will open.

Take the Carpenter and enter the new door to reach the entrance chamber.

Then, glide down and head to the entrance door.

Take a left and run straight to get out of the Shroud. Reach the Low Meadows Spire and fast-travel to your home base.

Once done, you will have completed The Carpenter's Vault in Enshrouded. You will be able to place the Carpenter in your base.

