The best Enshrouded Barbarian build will help you get maximum output from the class. Developed by Keen Games, this survival role-playing game (RPG) has 12 class skill trees, with each possessing a unique set of abilities. Barbarian belongs to the Red skill tree path and helps you level up the playing field with enemy bosses and gain additional damage-dealing capabilities.

It is crucial to choose the proper skill points to maximize the Barbarian class’ potential. The current meta has Barbarian at the top of the rankings, making it a preferred pick to have a surviving chance amid the Shroud-infested monsters and other wild animals.

This article discusses the correct items and skill points to make the best Enshrouded Barbarian build.

What is the best Enshrouded Barbarian build?

The Barbarian is a close-range combat damage-dealing class tree in Enshrouded that focuses on providing strength and constitution to your character.

Hence, here are the skills you must select to make the best Enshrouded Barbarian build:

Blood Rage (Barbarian): Once you kill an enemy within 10 meters with a melee weapon, your damage output with melee weapons will increase by 20% for 10 seconds.

Your character gains one strength level for increasing every two levels of the Altar Flame. Constitution (Barbarian): It increases your health by 50 per one constitution attribute.

It increases your strength attribute by one and increases melee damage by 5%. Breach (Barbarian): Once you land a hit while the enemy blocks your attacks, the target will suffer 100% more melee weapon damage for two seconds.

Increases critical damage by 10% for the next hit once you strike critical damage with a two-handed melee weapon. Shockwave (Barbarian): Once you stun an enemy, it triggers a shockwave that increases the stun bar of nearby enemies and pushes them back.

Increases your attack speed if you have two-handed hammers. Jump Attack (Athlete): Performing a jump attack lets you deal 50% additional damage to the enemy inside a small radius.

Increases damage output by five percent per attribute point. Vigorous Deflection (Athlete): Parrying an enemy’s attack adds 30 stamina.

Parry bashes 20 additional blunt damage to the enemy. Double Jump (Survivor): Allows you to jump a second time while airborne.

Landing an attack from Double Jump deals 20% additional weapon damage to the enemy. The Warrior’s Path (Warrior): Damage increases by 10% while attacking with a melee weapon.

Increases five percent melee damage per attribute. Brute (Warrior): Blunt damage increases by 10%.

Blunt damage increases by 20%. Veteran (Warrior): Critical hit chance is increased by 10%.

It gives a 20% chance to reflect 50% of the damage dealt by the enemy as fire damage. Spirit (Trickster): Increases Mana by 20.

That concludes our guide to the best Enshrouded Barbarian build. You can also check out our other guides on the game:

