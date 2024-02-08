What is the maximum level in Enshrouded?

Reaching the maximum level in Enshrouded gives you access to the most powerful abilities and gear. In this survival role-playing game (RPG), you earn Experience Points (XP) by completing various main and side quests, defeating monsters and enemy bosses, crafting new items, and uncovering the different locations in the Embervale map.

As your characters level up, you will receive additional benefits in multiple areas, including class tree path options, health, new item recipes, and new locations.

However, you cannot go further than the limit set by the developer. This article discusses the maximum level in Enshrouded and how you can level up swiftly.

Maximum level in Enshrouded

The maximum level in Enshrouded is 25, which can be achieved by your survival skills and gameplay. Your character starts at Level 1, and you go higher once the XP bar fills up. Completing different activities grants you different XP.

There are multiple methods to reach the highest level in Enshrouded that you might follow to unlock powerful weapons, gear, furniture, and tools in the server.

How to reach the maximum level in Enshrouded

You must know these three methods by which you can fetch more Experience Points. Here are the methods of leveling up quickly:

Fighting enemy bosses

Enemy bosses are mostly large Shroud-infested monsters with special abilities. You can encounter them multiple times throughout the game. These monsters are the leaders of certain villainous tribes. For example, the Fell Thunderbrutes are the leaders of the Fell Enemies tribe.

Fighting such bosses can fetch you a lot of XP in Enshrouded. The more bosses you defeat, the more chances you have to level up quickly. You should target and defeat the Vukah Brawler and Fell Wispwyvern as they drop multiple essential items and get you stacks of XP.

Crafting and upgrading items

The more items you craft, the more XP you get. Crafting legendary items like Staves and upgrading equipment in Enshrouded can help you level up. Once you upgrade your character, you will unlock more weapons. Then, craft that powerful equipment to get more Experience Points.

Completing quests

Completing the main story and side quests provides a lot of Experience Points. To progress in the game, your main goal should be to unlock the non-playable characters (NPCs) and complete their missions. There are five NPCs in Enshrouded, and each provides multiple quests.

These quests also help you unlock several locations on the map and craft essential tools for surviving and fighting against the monsters. Completing the main story missions will reward you with additional survival time in the Shroud.

