What are Staff charges in Enshrouded? How to get and more

Staff charges in Enshrouded are the spells used to fight against Shroud-infested monsters, enemy bosses, and villainous tribes. Staff charges are limited, and you must craft one using different items to have more arsenal in your inventory. Once you use a unit of Staff charge, you cannot re-use it, and you have to get more to cast the powerful attack multiple times.

To get Staff charges in Enshrouded, you must unlock the Alchemist non-playable character (NPC) and place him on your base. The Alchemist will help you make more Staff charges for your magic weapons.

This article explains how to craft Staff charges in Enshrouded.

Steps to get Staff charges in Enshrouded

Once you unlock the Alchemist in Enshrouded, you have to gather certain items to craft the Staff charges. The items may vary depending on the spell. Ice spell items differ from fire spell items.

Follow the steps below to get more Ice and Fire Staff charges in Enshrouded:

Ice Bolt Rare Staff charge

Go to the Alchemist and interact.

Look for the recipes for crafting Staff charges.

Select the Ice Bolt Staff charge recipe.

The tab will ask you to collect two units of water and five Liquid Shrouds.

You have to cut down white closed-cup mushrooms to get Liquid Shroud. You must note that the Shroud Liquid mushrooms are only found in foggy areas.

Destroy crates and sacks. Hunt down bears to get water.

Go back to the Alchemist and craft the Ice Staff charge.

Fireball One Staff charge

Go to the Alchemist and interact.

Look for the Fireball One recipe.

The tab will show you the requirements. You must collect 10 resin, one Tar, and two units of Bonemeal.

Chop down trees with orange and red colored leaves to get resin in bulks. Collect the items from the wood piles once you cut the trees down.

You have to craft Tar in the Charcoal Kiln. Gather 30 Wood Logs and six Dirt and interact with the Blacksmith to initiate the process. It will take six minutes to craft 20 Tar.

To get Bonemeal, you have to gather Bones by hunting wild animals. Put the Bones in the Grinding Stone and interact with the Alchemist. It will take one minute to craft the Bonemeal.

Then, interact with Alchemist again.

Use the items to craft the Fireball One Staff charge.

There are several Staff charges that you can craft in Enshrouded. The process is similar, but the recipes differ. You can follow the same steps to craft other Spell charges, but the items needed might be different.

Mana in Enshrouded

Mana is required to use Staff charges and cast spells in Enshrouded. The attacking prowess of a magic user depends on their Mana quantity. You can see the quantity of Mana in the upper-left corner of the screen, denoted in the blue bar. You can look at the exact amount of Mana left in your tank by going to the character menu.

Staff charges require a significant amount of Mana. Low Mana will prevent you from using the special abilities.

That concludes our guide on how to get Staff charges in Enshrouded. You can also check out our other guides related to the game:

How to reset your class in Enshrouded I How to get the Glider in Enshrouded I How to make linen in Enshrouded I Ensrouded beginner tips and tricks I How to fast travel in Enshrouded