How to get Eternal Spells in Enshrouded?

You must get Eternal Spells in Enshrouded if you are using the magic ability to fight against Shroud-infested monsters, enemy bosses, and wild animals. Developed by Keen Games, this survival role-playing game (RPG) features standard and Eternal Spells to help you level up the playing field against enemies.

The latter never runs out of charges like the standard Spells, letting you use them as often as you wish. Casting these Eternal Spells helps you inflict additional area damage, heal nearby allies, poison enemies, and other abilities.

To get Eternal Spells in Enshrouded, you must unlock the first by completing certain quests. They are hidden across the Embervale map, and you must follow certain steps to acquire the powers. This article explains how you can get Eternal Spells in Enshrouded.

Steps to get Eternal Spells in Enshrouded

Eternal Spell in Enshrouded (Image via Keen Games)

You must unlock the first Eternal Spell by completing a story quest. Once done, craft the rest. This is how you do it:

Unlock the first Eternal Spell

Firstly, you must make sure to carry two Pickaxe and a Shroud Survival Flask before visiting the Alchemist.

Interact with the Alchemist, and the Eternal Spell quest will be assigned to you. Doing this quest will unlock your first Eternal Spell and give you options to craft later in the game.

Then, go northwest of the Low Meadows Ancient Spire to reach the Buried Tomb. The Ancient Spire works as a Fast-Travel checkpoint, gliding towards the Buried Tomb from there.

Look for an old tomb entrance filled with rubble.

Start digging the area near the rubble to open up the entrance. Additionally, make sure you have enough time to dig the entrance because it might take a long time to open it. Therefore, make sure to reach a safe place if you are running out of time during digging.

Keep digging into the mound present at the center of the ruin. After that, you will notice a stone floor.

Turn northwest and find the stairs that are going down. Follow the stairs.

Once you go down the stairs and reach the underground location, look for secret doors.

Then, enter the dungeon. You might encounter various spike traps and Grave walkers you must move past.

Then, you will come in front of a room with a glowing tomb at the center.

Interact with the tomb and loot the Eternal Spell from it.

Then, go out of the tomb and reach a safe place. You will get the Eternal Spell in your inventory.

Craft more Eternal Spells

Once the first Eternal Spell is unlocked, look for the Alchemist again.

Interact with the Alchemist and select the Ammo option. The list of crafting materials for different Eternal Spells will be mentioned.

You can gather those items and return to the Alchemist to get Eternal Spells in Enshrouded.

You can also talk to the craftsmen in your base and complete side quests to unlock hidden places where you might get powerful Spells.

That concludes our guide on how to get Eternal Spells in Enshrouded. Check out our other guides:

How to reset your class in Enshrouded I How to get the Glider in Enshrouded I How to make linen in Enshrouded I Ensrouded beginner tips and tricks I Best Enshrouded Barbarian build