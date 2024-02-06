How to fast travel in Enshrouded

You must fast travel in Enshrouded to move from one place to another in the Embervale map quickly to farm essential items, complete quests, and upgrade your equipment. Developed by Keen Games, this survival role-playing game features a massive open-world map that is difficult to explore by foot. The fast travel feature helps you jump from one checkpoint to another, making it easier to progress in the game.

Additionally, fast-traveling to checkpoints help avoid various enemy tribes, wild animals, and Shroud-infested monsters. You must explore the map to find the different Ancient Spires and make safeholds at certain sections. This article explains how you can fast travel in Enshrouded.

Steps to Fast Travel in Enshrouded

Flame Altars help you fast travel in Enshrouded (Image via Keen Games)

You can unlock the fast-traveling feature early in the game. Once you finish the first quest, you will get a mission to place a Flame Altar. These Altars are your safeholds and important checkpoints, that help you move in the whole Embervale map.

Various types of resources are found throughout the map, and this fast travel feature helps you gather the essentials to craft equipment. Moreover, you can also use the Ancient Spires as a checkpoint to jump from one location to another. Follow the steps given below to fast travel in Enshrouded:

First, complete the first mission to get a Flame Altar by which you can fast-travel. It is located in the Cinder Vault.

After that, rescue the Blacksmith. Doing that will unlock the Springlands region. Explore the map and find the Ancient Spire located in Springlands.

Once you find the Ancient Spire, go to the top. It will turn into a fast-travel checkpoint.

Place the Flame Altar in an unknown region, preferably away from the Ancient Spire. This will help you connect with the different sections of the map quickly.

Then open the map and select the Flame Altar or Ancient Spire icon. Press R or left-click on the Fast Travel option.

Once done, you will jump from one region to another within a few seconds.

Please note that there are five Ancient Spires located throughout the Enshrouded map. These checkpoints allow fast travel, but it's important to strategically place the Flame Altars in hard-to-reach areas. There are many enemy-filled locations where running or gliding is not an option. Therefore, it's vital to place the Flame Altars in a way that provides access to every section of the map.

