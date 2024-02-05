How to get resin in Enshrouded

You must get resin in Enshrouded to craft useful gear, lighting, staves, spells, and other essential components for survival. This role-playing game (RPG) does not provide resin when you destroy barrels and loot Shroud-infested monsters. Instead, you must collect it as a byproduct of another item.

To get resin in Enshrouded, you have to cut down trees and collect the tree sap. You do not have to look for a specific tree, as each one produces resin in the Embervale map.

This article explains how you can get resin in Enshrouded, Keen Games' latest title.

Steps to get resin in Enshrouded

To get resin in Enshrouded, you must first explore and find the large trees in the forests. The larger the trees you cut, the higher the resin you get.

Follow the steps given below to get resin in the game:

First, acquire an axe for chopping down the trees. You can use the Survivor’s Axe given at the beginning of the game.

Go to the forest. You must look for trees with orange, red, and brown leaves. All trees provide resin, but the ones with non-green leaves provide large amounts of resin.

Once you cut down a tree, it explodes into small wood piles. You may get resin from those wood piles. However, you might not get resin from the wood piles of green leaf trees. Thus, you must keep note of the previous step.

After gathering the resins, close the game and restart it. Doing this will respawn those trees in the same place again.

Keep chopping down the trees and restart the game to get an endless source of resin in Enshrouded.

How to use resin in Enshrouded

Resin is an ingredient to make Staves in Enshrouded (Image via Keen Games)

Resin is an essential item to craft the most important items in the early game. You also need it to upgrade the Flame Altar.

The Staff is a useful early-game weapon in Enshrouded, especially for magic users. It is a long-range combat weapon, and the Alchemist requires resin as an ingredient to craft it.

You need one bone and two resin to make the Staff. The weapon is also used by the Alchemist to craft spell charges and upgrade your equipment.

You have to strengthen the Flame to upgrade the Flame Altar. Increasing the Flame upgrades the Altar to level two, Altar Activation Capacity to level four, unlocks the Shroud Passage Level, and gives you one Character Attribute Point.

Additionally, strengthening the Flame increases your survival chances in the Shroud (fog) by one minute. You will require five resin, among other items, to strengthen the Flame.

That concludes our guide on how to get resin in Enshrouded. You can also check out our other guides related to the game:

