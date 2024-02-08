You must know the best Flax locations in Enshrouded to be able to efficiently make Linen. The latter is used to craft gear, furniture, and tools, all of which are vital for survival on the Embervale map. Flax is a useful item you must gather to be eligible for crafting different equipment. This blue-colored flower is a rare item you can only find in certain locations.

When searching for this resource, remember to get it in bulk, as making one Linen requires two Flax. The blue flower is also needed to make larger backpacks, armor, and crafting benches.

Making powerful tools requires a lot of Linen, and that makes it crucial for you to know the best Flax locations in Enshrouded.

Flax locations in Enshrouded

Flax is commonly found in certain locations but is available in small amounts in most places around the map. You are required to collect bulks of Flax to craft LInen. These are currently the most popular Flax locations in Enshrouded:

Revelwood

Revelwood is one of the Flax locations in Enshrouded (Image via Keen Games)

Revelwood is the best place to get Flax. You must explore the areas near the Ancient Spire and go eastward to reach Fawnsong Frontier. After that, look around in the forest, and you will be able to see large amounts of Flax in the location.

Collect plenty of these plants from the forest to make linen in Enshrouded. You can also go to the north of this area and find the Withered Encampment to get more Flax.

Springlands

You can get Flax in bulk in the northeast region of the Springlands. At first, you have to cross Revelwood in Enshrouded. Once you reach the northeastern section, look for bright blue flowers growing in the forest.

Farming Flax in Enshrouded

Flax in Enshrouded (Image via Keen Games)

Besides crafting different items, you will require plenty of Flax to make enough Linen to upgrade equipment in Enshrouded. Farming is a great option to establish an endless source of this item.

To do that, you must follow the steps below:

First, find the Alchemist and complete his quests to unlock different crafting recipes.

Then build a Grindstone on your base.

Collect Bones by hunting wild animals.

Put them in the Grindstone to make Bonemeal.

Find the Farmer and complete her quests to unlock the farming recipes and ability.

Mix the Bonemeal with Dirt to make the seeding bed.

After that, interact with the Farmer and convert one Flax to make 10 Flax Seedlings.

Then, place the seedlings in the seeding bed to make the resource.

