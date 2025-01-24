"Once again respawn ruins my life": Community reacts to broken Buster Sword gameplay in Apex Legends

Buster Sword has returned to Apex Legends to commemorate the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on PC. Like the previous collaboration, players can use the melee weapon to slay any opponent and potentially teams too. Since it is quite overpowered compared to other weapons in the game, a player, u/CleverJayden on the r/apexlegends subreddit, expressed they don’t like the Buster Sword due to how easily it can make every match insufferable.

The post gained a significant amount of traction, which united players who were not happy about the sword being added to the game for a second time.

Trending

“I don't like this new sword”

Following the main Reddit post, another player, u/PhaZ3_Rane, stated:

“I was having fun with Launch Royale but once again respawn ruins my life"

Comment byu/CleverJayden from discussion inapexlegends Expand Post

Apex Legends player u/seton_pls expressed their thoughts:

“I am forcefully playing ranked just because of this ongoing shenanigans”

Reddit user, u/MaiT3N's comment (Image via Reddit)

Among the chaos, Reddit user u/MaiT3N stated they didn't like how getting the sword was based on RNG. They further stated that it was significantly harder to find the melee weapon before other players did.

Another user, u/Namestorm, expressed they never liked the Buster Sword, even when the melee weapon was first released a year ago.

“I never liked it either, even when it first came out”

Reddit user u/KingOfTheCouch13 said they never played or encountered someone with a Buster Sword and that it was their first time seeing the weapon in action. Additionally, they thought the video clip was quite hilarious.

“I didn’t play when it was out before and haven’t gotten around to playing since it came out this time. This is the first time I've seen a video of what it looks like being attacked. Looks frustrating and OP but can’t lie this clip is hilarious”

Of all the comments, a particular one from u/HowdUrDego expressed Trios can’t be considered a part of Apex Legends anymore. They stated:

“Pubs aren’t even the same game anymore. If you want an easy button win swords and rocket launchers, go play Halo”

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

Respawn should introduce a separate mode for every Crossover mode in Apex Legends

Buster Sword is a part of the Apex Legends x Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Crossover (Image via EA)

Similar to players’ experience with most Crossover modes, it is not fun getting toyed around with a gigantic sword when you are trying to spend your free time playing your favorite game.

The majority of the Apex Legends player base spends time enjoying Pubs or Trios. Since the new Crossover event usually replaces the normal Trios, players are forced to play that instead of other game modes. While the event mode can be interesting at first, it eventually gets boring and repetitive as players tend to use the most overpowered items to dominate the arena. This can easily result in players quitting the game until the event expires.

Therefore, it’s best to feature separate game modes for every Crossover event so players can enjoy whichever mode they like.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.