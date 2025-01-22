How to get Buster Sword in Apex Legends

The Buster Sword in Apex Legends has become obtainable again. Players can queue for a Trio match to get the sword and play with it. Unlike the previous year’s Final Fantasy VII Rebirth crossover event, the melee weapon doesn't spawn around the map. Hence, players might wonder how they can acquire it during their matches. The sword is also not available in Ranked Leagues to keep the competitive integrity in check.

This article discusses how players can get Buster Sword in Apex Legends.

How can you wield the Buster Sword in Apex Legends

A Rift Relic in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

In Season 23, you can get the Buster Sword in Apex Legends by opening Rift Relics. These Relics were introduced to players with the launch of the aforementioned season along with the OG mode — Launch Royale. Upon opening these Apex Pack lookalikes, players can acquire old weapons like Heavy ammo Wingman, Spitfire, and more. Along with these weapons, the Buster Sword has a chance of spawning from these Rift Relics. Since the drop rate is quite high, you won't have a hard time finding one.

Once you get one Buster Sword in Apex Legends to drop, you can replace one of your guns and equip it. While you are wielding it, you can utilize the following abilities:

Light Attack

You can hit the opponent in rapid succession. This attack can also be used while you are in mid-air. Each hit deals 25 damage.

Heavy Attack

Press the left click (primary fire) to attack an enemy dealing 60 damage with every hit. This attack has significantly more range when compared to the light one.

Charged Light and Heavy Attacks

When fully charged, you can press your melee bind to launch yourself and the opponent in the air. Hitting melee while you are in the air will allow you to hit the adversary, dealing 40 damage with every hit.

While you are floating in the air, hitting the primary fire button once will let you slam the Buster Sword into the ground, dealing 60 damage.

Block

Hold the right mouse button to block (Image via EA)

Press right-click (ADS bind) to block most incoming damage.

Limit Break

When fully charged, activate Limit Break to gain increased movement speed, reduced incoming damage, and lower Charge cooldown for 25 seconds.

