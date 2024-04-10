One Punch Man World April 2024 patch notes: New characters, content updates, and more

Crunchyroll Games has announced the latest One Punch Man World April 2024 patch notes. After the Kamen Amai Mask updates and changes in late March 2024, the developer has tweaked the meta again. The April 2024 patch notes have everything you need to know about your favorite anime/manga-inspired RPG title.

This article brings you all the One Punch Man World April 2024 patch notes, as mentioned on the official Discord server.

One Punch Man World April 2024 patch notes launch date

Per the patch notes released on the official Discord server, the One Punch Man World April 2024 patch notes will arrive in the title on April 11, 2024, after the maintenance ends.

One Punch Man World April 2024 patch notes: New characters

Silverfang will arrive soon in One Punch Man World [Image not of the actual banner] (Image via Crunchyroll Games)

The One Punch Man World April 2024 patch notes announced the arrival of a new Silverfang time-limited character draw. The draw will go live with the patch on April 11, 2024, and the banner will run until April 25, 2024, at 1:59 AM GMT.

During the event, there's an increased chance to Draw Silverfang from the limited-time character banner. Unlock new skills and stat bonuses for Silverfang by unlocking his character-exclusive Impression Arms. Moreover, there's an increased chance to Draw his Impression Arms from the limited-time arms banner.

Rules of Silverfang time-limited banner draw

In this limited-time Draw, whenever the player pulls an SSR character, it has a 50% chance to be the banner character Silverfang. If the SSR character obtained in the Draw isn't the banner character, the next one obtained through the Draw is guaranteed to be the banner Character Silverfang.

Other content updates in One Punch Man World April 2024 patch notes

Handsome Kamen Amai Mask (Image via X/One Punch Man World)

Two additional content updates were announced in the upcoming One Punch Man World April 2024 patch notes. The official patch notes mention that the "Handsome Kamen Amai Mask" related purchases and packs will end with the banner, and the Silverfang limited-time SSR character and Impressional Arms Draw is the second update mentioned in the recent patch notes.

Other fixes

Description error for Side Quest: "Granny's Birthday Present." Description error for certain Namecards. Performing certain actions in the Memory Interface may lock the game. Issues in the "Shining From" stage in Target Training for "Handsome Kamen Amai Mask." On the PC version, the mouse cursor might not be clickable under certain conditions in the "Merit" Interface. On the PC version, display error when changing language in the login interface. Under certain conditions, the wrong ranking score will appear in "Combat Maelstrom." When using "Hellish Blizzard," using Pursuit skill in the air may be registered as using the skill on the ground. When using "Stinger," using Pursuit skill in the air may be registered as using the skill on the ground.

Optimizations

Text for quest and achievement for certain movie mini-games. Time lag when entering Draw interface from the Draw Banner. Various text adjustments.

The One Punch Man World April 2024 patch notes focus on enhancing your gameplay experience along with introducing new characters to the game.

