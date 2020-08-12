Online community reacts to Shroud's return to Twitch

26-year-old Michael Grzesiek, aka Shroud, is officially returning to Twitch. In a stunning announcement on Twitter, the pro streamer announced that he was 'coming home' to Twitch after months of intense speculation.

Shroud was one of Twitch's top streamers until October 2019, when he left for Microsoft-owned Mixer.

Since Mixer shut down in July this year, Shroud announced that he would be taking time off to figure out his next course of action.

Shroud's latest tweet has already garnered a staggering 200K plus likes with an additional 30K plus retweets, which goes to show the streamer's influence in the gaming community.

Now, with his latest announcement, 'The King' of FPS is officially back to reclaim his crown on the platform where it all began- Twitch.

The online community reacts to the return of Shroud

For months, speculation regarding Shroud's future trended all over social media. While some fans believed that he would go pro with Valorant, others doubted the very possibility of a triumphant return.

With his latest announcement, Shroud has put an end to months of speculation. The news of his return has sent the internet into a tizzy, and social media is abuzz with Shroud-related content as he continues to trend all over.

Check out some of the reactions below:

The universe gave me a birthday present of Shroud coming back to Twitch. Missed his streams. — Classy (@Classify) August 11, 2020

Shroud drops the most anticipated streamer announcement, links to his stream, and isn’t live. Absolute king. — Ryan (@RyanAtRBM) August 11, 2020

SHROUD IS BACK, CORONA IS ENDING, LIFE IS GOOD MAN



ʲᵏ ʷᵉᵃʳ ʸᵒᵘʳ ᵐᵃˢᵏ ᵐᵒⁿᵏᵃ — heyimbee (@heyimbee) August 11, 2020

real talk, you were probably my favorite streamer on twitch. this has made my day — Schlatt (@jschlatt) August 11, 2020

From Benjyfishy to Dr Lupo, several personalities from the gaming community also commented on Shroud's return which they saw as a major W.

Check out what some of the pros had to say:

GG — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) August 11, 2020

ABSOLUTE HUGE W BABY WELCOME BACK — NiceWigg (@NiceWigg) August 11, 2020

LETS GOOOO — benjyfishy (@benjyfishy) August 11, 2020

W — Sym (@Symfuhny) August 11, 2020

W — Myth (@TSM_Myth) August 11, 2020

My man! 👏👏👏



Put some respect on CS:GO again, I’d love to catch a shroud stream again! — Jacob "Pimp" Winneche (@Pimp_CSGO) August 11, 2020

THERE IT IS DUDE



WELCOME BACK — Zack (@Asmongold) August 11, 2020

When can we expect Ninja to return? 👀 — Vraxooo ❌ #XSETVraxooo (@Vraxooo) August 11, 2020

The way forward

With the signing of Shroud, Twitch seems to have pulled off a major coup as one of their top stars will return to the platform. The signing of a gamer of Shroud's calibre is immense is expected to facilitate a steady increase in overall viewership in the days to come.

Twitch will look to continue dominating the streaming sector (Image Credits: dotesports.com)

Twitch has been lacking wholesome star power for quite a while now, especially in the aftermath of the Dr. Disrespect ban. The Doc was all set to be the star attraction of Twitch until he was slapped with a mysterious ban. He returned to streaming on YouTube earlier this month.

With this recent development, Twitch has once again climbed to the top of the streaming table. As Shroud's announcement video stated:

There's only one king and there's only one crown.

You can watch the video below, where streamers react to the return of Shroud on Twitch: