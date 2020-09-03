Opinion: Fortnite should drop free 'Black Panther' skin as tribute to Chadwick Boseman

We recently talked about the plethora of new locations that have been added as part of Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 4. New ones are also expected in the coming days, as confirmed by various leaks, while the new 'Panther Rock' monument also recently showed up, west of Misty Meadows.

Furthermore, various Fortnite leakers have speculated that it is only a matter of time before the Black Panther costume is added to the game. This comes in the aftermath of his 'abilities' having already been leaked on Twitter, as you can see below:

There's a good chance we might get a Black Panther skin this season, Here's his abilities and the sounds of one of them "Kinetic Absorption" pic.twitter.com/njmZBsy0VA — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 28, 2020

Of course, the timing of the new POI and associated content is rather tragic, considering that it hasn't even been a week since the death of the actor who played the role in the movies, Chadwick Boseman.

In this article, we analyze whether the developers should drop the Black Panther skin and related content for free in-game, for all gamers.

Fortnite should drop free 'Black Panther' skin as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman

First and foremost, we look at the reaction of Fortnite fans when they saw YouTuber GhostNinja apparently using material related to Black Panther as 'clickbait.' As you can see below, Fortnite leaker Mikey was not at all happy with the video, and asked viewers to 'cancel him.'

YA’LL SLEEPING ON THIS SHIT CLICKBAITER, USING SOMEONE’S DEATH TO PROFIT.



CANCEL HIM ALREADY! pic.twitter.com/5419t287vL — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) September 1, 2020

Moreover, Fortnite fans were quick to comment on the matter, and most ended up criticizing the YouTuber for trying to commercialize a person's death.

Some, of course, thought that the post had nothing to do with Boseman, and hence, cannot be accused of using his death.

While Fortnite's version of Black Panther is different from Boseman's, the monument was added days after his untimely passing on 28th August. The POI was under development since before the tragedy struck, but its final look does have an element of a 'tribute', of sorts.

Also, regardless of the fact that Fortnite is under no duty to memorialize or pay a tribute to Boseman, they are making use of the same brand. Lastly, one look at the monument, and people are bound to think about the tragic demise of the actor.

While the POI itself has shades of a 'farewell', the entire occasion calls for a classier move, even if it means foregoing money on part of the game’s developers.