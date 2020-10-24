'Oscar for Maria Bakalova': Twitter left in awe of Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat 2

It's only been a day since its release, and Sacha Baron Cohen's audacious mockumentary, Borat 2, has already proved to be a winner with a majority of fans online, with some even petitioning for Oscar glory.
The sequel to 2006's revolutionary satire, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, has Sacha Baron Cohen reprising the titular role of bumbling Kazakh journalist, Borat Sagdiyev.
This time, he is joined by his daughter, Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova, in her breakthrough role). The duo ends up in America, only to find themselves embroiled in one outrageous situation after another.
The film has already been making waves even before its release, for allegedly exposing the former Mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani, as he was caught in a compromising position with Borat's daughter.
While Giuliani's questionable actions continue to be under the scanner, the mockumentary is already being hailed as a landmark achievement, with fans left in awe of Sacha Baron Cohen's dedication towards pulling off one outlandish stunt after another.
Moreover, apart from Cohen, Maria Bakalova has become an overnight sensation with her portrayal of Borat's daughter, which is being labeled an Oscar-worthy performance by several members of the online community.
Borat 2 is a hit with the masses
The release of Borat 2 comes at a crucial juncture, as America is on the verge of a monumental Presidential Election.
The unfiltered brazenness with which Borat 2 tackles American politics and cultural matters is certainly unmissable, as Cohen and Bakalova make a deadly father-daughter duo who lights up the screen with their crackling chemistry.
Despite being shocking and ridiculous, the film is also urgently satirical and insightful, with several critics calling the film one of the most revolutionary mockumentaries ever made.
Apart from critics, Borat 2 has also won over fans, who have taken to Twitter in large numbers to lavish praise upon the narrative and the performances, especially that of breakout star Maria Bakalova.
Check out some of the reactions online, as enthusiastic fans vouched for Borat 2 to wreak havoc at the upcoming Academy Awards:
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
