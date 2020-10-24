'Oscar for Maria Bakalova': Twitter left in awe of Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat 2

It's only been a day since its release, and Sacha Baron Cohen's audacious mockumentary, Borat 2, has already proved to be a winner with a majority of fans online, with some even petitioning for Oscar glory.

The sequel to 2006's revolutionary satire, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, has Sacha Baron Cohen reprising the titular role of bumbling Kazakh journalist, Borat Sagdiyev.

This time, he is joined by his daughter, Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova, in her breakthrough role). The duo ends up in America, only to find themselves embroiled in one outrageous situation after another.

The film has already been making waves even before its release, for allegedly exposing the former Mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani, as he was caught in a compromising position with Borat's daughter.

Here’s the full Rudy Giuliani clip from Borat.



Judge for yourself...pic.twitter.com/CQHzI23GFb — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 23, 2020

While Giuliani's questionable actions continue to be under the scanner, the mockumentary is already being hailed as a landmark achievement, with fans left in awe of Sacha Baron Cohen's dedication towards pulling off one outlandish stunt after another.

Moreover, apart from Cohen, Maria Bakalova has become an overnight sensation with her portrayal of Borat's daughter, which is being labeled an Oscar-worthy performance by several members of the online community.

Borat 2 is a hit with the masses

Advertisement

The release of Borat 2 comes at a crucial juncture, as America is on the verge of a monumental Presidential Election.

The unfiltered brazenness with which Borat 2 tackles American politics and cultural matters is certainly unmissable, as Cohen and Bakalova make a deadly father-daughter duo who lights up the screen with their crackling chemistry.

Despite being shocking and ridiculous, the film is also urgently satirical and insightful, with several critics calling the film one of the most revolutionary mockumentaries ever made.

Apart from critics, Borat 2 has also won over fans, who have taken to Twitter in large numbers to lavish praise upon the narrative and the performances, especially that of breakout star Maria Bakalova.

Check out some of the reactions online, as enthusiastic fans vouched for Borat 2 to wreak havoc at the upcoming Academy Awards:

Borat 2 is the best comedy I’ve seen in a long time and Maria Bakalova deserves an Oscar. — God (@thegoodgodabove) October 24, 2020

If Maria Bakalova doesn’t win an Oscar for Borat 2 then what is the point of The Oscars? — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) October 24, 2020

Advertisement

Maria Bakalova deserves an Oscar for playing Tutar !

I’m still thinking about that ballroom dance!#Borat #Borat2 — life sucks (@ca_lai09) October 23, 2020

How did Maria Bakalova do this without breaking character? Give this woman an Oscar. https://t.co/5JNNxcRkFr — Samantha Swindler (@editorswindler) October 21, 2020

borat 2 should win the oscar for best film and I’m not joking — e-van b-net (@rustybuffalo_) October 23, 2020

Borat is the one to bring Rudy down... Sascha Baron Cohen better get a damn Oscar for this. — Michele Sayre (@MicheleKS) October 21, 2020

Advertisement

There legitimately should be serious Oscar talks for Maria Bakalova in Borat 2.



Fuck, I think the film would probably sweep the Oscars in a just world. — jacob! BLACK LIVES MATTER (@SleeplessNites_) October 23, 2020

So yeah, the 2nd #Borat was a goddamned masterpiece. Put this thing in the Smithsonian and give Sacha Baron Cohen his Oscar right now — Jason Williams (@AstroRocket) October 23, 2020

Give Borat all the Oscars. And a Noble prize for good measure. — Pence Fly (@ProfessorFlossy) October 21, 2020

Borat 2 about to win best picture at the Oscars — JJAY (@jj_cliff) October 22, 2020

Advertisement

Give #MariaBakalova a Oscar nom. This is her movie and she hits every single thing thrown at her out of the park. VERYNICE!#Borat2 #BoratSubsequentMoviefilm #borat pic.twitter.com/CX1hbJBrxT — Dan Aho (@dan_aho) October 23, 2020

@TheAcademy please consider Maria Bakalova for an Oscar nomination for her performance in Borat 2! She is outstanding! @BoratSagdiyev @SachaBaronCohen — Scotty Barr (@ScottyBarr6) October 24, 2020

Just finished #Borat2 Give Maria Bakalova an oscar right now. That was incredible start to finish. A must watch! No spoilers except......... @RudyGiuliani tsk tsk tsk. — Austin Lemieux 🇨🇦 (@AustinLemieux) October 23, 2020

Loved #Borat. Laughed so hard and was shockingly moved. @SachaBaronCohen and Maria Bakalova were fearless and great. And Jeanise Jones is my hero! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 24, 2020

Advertisement

Dear @TheAcademy,



Maria Bakalova deserves an Oscar nomination for her incredible performance in #Borat2. One of the best performances of the year. I know you don’t normally recognize comedic performances & films but that really needs to change. ❤️🎥🎞



Love,

Kevin pic.twitter.com/ADZWg0WRGf — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) October 23, 2020

Give Maria Bakalova an Oscar already. — Dodes (@racheld) October 24, 2020

Maria Bakalova deserves an Oscar for her work in #Borat2. Her performance is thorough, detailed, fearless, empathetic and extraordinary. Nothing could beat this. Nothing. https://t.co/g5wPPNslIY — Van Badham (@vanbadham) October 23, 2020

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.