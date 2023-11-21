Outerplane free codes and steps to redeem (November 2023)

Outerplane is an action-adventure mobile game developed by Smilegate Holdings. The title has gained millions of downloads on the app stores due to its engaging narrative, commendable graphics, beautiful characters, and colorful animations. Players collect characters from the in-game gacha system and make a squad of four to battle against powerful monsters and advance through the stages.

This gacha title features several in-game currencies, including Ether for summoning new units, Gold for upgrading their gears, and Stamina for playing the story mode. Players can either purchase these essential items or spend time farming them.

There is also an option that lets players obtain these resources for free: redeeming coupon codes offered by the developer. In light of that, this article will list all the redeem codes for November 2023.

Outerplane redeem codes for November 2023

Smilegate Holdings regularly releases coupon codes that can provide you with vital resources to stay ahead of others in the game. These can be used to obtain Ether, Gold, Slice, and others. Here are all active coupon codes for November 2023:

OUTERNOTE4 – 1,500 Ether (Valid till November 30, 2023)

How to redeem Outerplane codes

You can redeem codes in the title by two methods. One can be completed within the game itself, while the other requires you to visit the official website.

In-game method

Launch the game on your mobile device

Tap the four dots present at the top right corner of the main screen, opening various menus.

Tap on the Settings button and navigate to the Account tab.

button and navigate to the tab. Press the Enter Coupon button, and a new window will appear.

button, and a new window will appear. Locate the box, saying Enter Coupon Number .

. Copy and paste or type an active coupon code and press the OK button to claim the items.

Visiting official website

Open the official website of the title – https://outerplane.game.onstove.com/coupon?etype=1&langcode=en

Select the server you are playing on.

Enter your Membership ID number in the Enter Member box. (You can find your membership ID from the Account tab present in the Settings menu)

box. (You can find your membership ID from the Account tab present in the Settings menu) Write your in-game name in the Enter Nickname option.

option. Copy and paste or type an active coupon code in the Enter Coupon Code box.

box. Press the Redeem button, then open your in-game mailbox to receive the items.

Expired redeem codes

Here is the list of all expired coupon codes of the RPG title:

LISHASURPRISE

OUTER100DAYS

OUTERGAME30

OUTER1STPLANE

PLAYOUTERPLANE1

PLAYOUTERPLANE2

LISHAGIFT

OUTER1ST

That concludes our foray into November’s coupon codes and ways to redeem them. For more similar content, follow Sportskeeda.