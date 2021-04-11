Outriders Inventory wipe bug: Developers explains restoration players and it's not looking good

The Outriders playerbase has been losing their loot, and the most recent update only made things worse.

Several players have reported inventory wipes since launch, usually when joining a group of friends or leaving a party. Several items were deleted from the player's inventory, leaving them with no more than a handful. There is nothing a multiplayer game can do to its players other than making them lose progress.

I've played a lot of broken game launches, but Outriders atm is worse than Diablo 3 Launch. Constant crashing, game breaking bugs and the new patch that "fixes" this doesn't, and seems to wipe peoples inventory. — JAPPA (@JasperBoerstra) April 10, 2021

Even though this problem is known to the developer, People Can Fly hasn't fixed it. Recently, People Can Fly has made the situation worse and more widespread after a patch to Outriders which was supposed to fix it. Now, players from all over are coming to voice their anger with the situation.

Well, the inventory wipe bug finally got me on Outriders! :l So, now do I have to wait to get my loot back I gotta wait to even play again because it won't allow me to play. — Jared (@JarByrd25) April 10, 2021

This is driving player base away both permanently & temporarily from playing due to concern that even a login issue can trigger the wipe bug in this patch.



I'd love to play more but the risk is too high now. — Sean (@BoostedPack) April 10, 2021

The Outriders Devs have posted an update on Reddit about the situation that has caused a flood of angry comments. The developers have also posted another thread for players to send better feedback to fix this bug. However, this has not appeased the players, and the Outriders subreddit has become flooded with angry players and memers.

Image via u/TheDeathB on Reddit

Image via u/boni420 on Reddit

Image via u/Beau2488 on Reddit

It got worse when players couldn't even play with their wiped characters. This has exacerbated the situation and has led some players to give up on the game altogether. Developers have essentially taken away the players' progress, which is the biggest insult a developer can inflict.

The situation looks grim for Outriders because players are getting tired of the eternal bugs

A game developer's most important asset has to be player base. The player base in multiplayer games is even more critical because they are the ones paying the developer. Players usually understand, but it seems like People Can Fly has exhausted all their good graces.

@Outriders So I have a big bug here, glitched out in the middle of a boss fight if you could fix that'd be lovely. pic.twitter.com/g0hTlKrFcW — NoWay | bigchyll10 (@bigchyll11) April 3, 2021

Outriders has a ton of bugs that haven't been fixed since launch. New bugs are introduced constantly, which should be a top priority, but they aren't. The most recent update nerfed parts of the game and created more bugs instead of fixing them.

The no hud bug needs to be fixed for outriders asap. Having to reset over and over just makes me not want to launch the game at all — Bangtor (@_Bangtor1) April 4, 2021

The game is already operating on borrowed time; every day it doesn't fix the game brings it a day closer to losing its popularity. It remains to be seen if Outriders can survive this newest controversy.

