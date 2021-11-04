Over 9,000 new items discovered in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update data mine

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 went live 24 hours earlier than expected. Dataminers suggest that the new update will add an astounding 9,000 new items to the game via the new update.

There's a gigantic collection of sunglasses, masks, backpacks, clothing items, and other assortments buried within the brand new update which only just launched earlier today on November 4.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update drops a day early

The new update also includes heaps of framed images. Players will be able to hang pictures of other villagers in their homes, including those of Able Sisters, Kapp'n, Blathers, Brewster, and even series stalwart Mr. Rosetti.

It reiterates that Nintendo has an array of smaller updates in store that will be rolled out sooner rather than later.

Here's a look at most of the new items added to the game:

9,000 new items discovered in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Animal Crossing world)

New bags discovered in New Horizons (Image via Animal Crossing world)

New clothing items discovered in New Horizons (Image via Animal Crossing world)

New frames discovered (Image via Animal Crossing world)

Some of the 9,000 new items discovered in New Horizons (Image via Animal Crossing world)

New hairstyles discovered (Image via Animal Crossing world)

Some of the 9,000 new items discovered (Image via Animal Crossing world)

It is unclear at the moment if this was an intentional move by Nintendo. However, players are free to download version 2.0 right now. This update, as previously announced by the developers, will be the last free content update for New Horizons.

However, as already mentioned, the title will continue to receive minor updates that fix bugs and add seasonal events and their corresponding items.

Animal Crossing: New Horizon's first paid DLC hasn't been released yet. It is set to be rolled out on November 5 and will allow players to take on interesting jobs and roles.

Players will be able to design dream vacation homes for the villagers residing on their islands. It remains to be seen if gamers can do the same for villagers that only spawn during specific events.

With that being said, update 2.0 will introduce an array of new villagers. These will be accompanied by their own amiibo cards. Players can use these at Resident Services to rotate the villagers they want on their islands.

Here are the new villagers:

Ione (Squirrel)

Shino (Deer)

Petri (Mouse)

Quinn (Eagle)

Zoe (Anteater)

Rio (Ostrich)

Azaelea (Rhino)

Faith (Koala)

Sasha (Bunny)

Tiansheng (Monkey)

Marlo (Hamster)

Cephalobot (Octopus)

Chabwick (Penguin)

Ace (Bird)

Frett (Dog)

Roswell (Crocodile)

Edited by Danyal Arabi