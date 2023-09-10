10 overpowered legendary armor in Starfield

There are plenty of things for players to do in Bethesda's newest RPG, Starfield. After such a long wait, players can now finally strap on their spacesuits and explore the vast galaxies present in the game. There are many places for players to visit in Starfield and plenty of people to meet. Sometimes, these people will send players to dangerous places, and at times, they themselves are the danger.

Many dangerous things can occur while playing Starfield, so it is important always to be protected. Aside from having the right weapons and powers, players should also ensure to equip the best armor for maximum protection.

Several pieces of armor can be stumbled upon or purchased throughout a single playthrough of Starfield. Here are the ten armor sets that players should focus on acquiring.

Mantis Armor, Peacemaker Spacesuit, and eight other armor sets that are worth acquiring in Starfield

1) Incendiary Experimental Nishina Spacesuit

This spacesuit in Starfield can set nearby enemies on fire (Image via Bethesda)

This particular armor set can be acquired in the mission quest known as Entangled. This mission will give players the choice to save either Director Patel or Rafael. There is a reward for saving either one of them, but choosing to save Director Patel is what gives this armor.

This legendary armor is best used when there are hostile alien creatures around. It has huge damage reduction against aliens and can ignite nearby hostiles, so melee-reliant enemies will always be in trouble.

2) UC Antixeno Armor

The UC Antixeno armor significantly reduces the damage from alien creatures in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Joining up with the factions in Starfield can be a very rewarding experience as they allow players to go on some of the best side quests; they also offer unique rewards that cannot be acquired elsewhere.

One example of a reward that can be earned through a faction's questline is the UC Antixeno armor obtainable through the UC Vanguard's faction missions. Upon completing the Hostile Intelligence mission, players will be rewarded with this armor that reduces incoming damage from aliens and has a 75% chance of reducing incoming damage by 50% when standing still.

3) Starborn Spacesuit Armor

The Starborn Spacesuit and its upgraded versions can be acquired with each NG+ (Image via Bethesda)

The Starborn Spacesuit Armor is a reward for completing the game's main storyline. Upon starting a new playthrough with NG+, players will be sent back to the beginning of the game with some added perks, and this powerful armor is one of those benefits.

There are a total of ten Starborn Spacesuits in the game, and a new one is given to the player every time they start another run in New Game+. It will be automatically equipped at the beginning of each new run.

4) Mark 1 Constellation

This Spacesuit can be acquired in two different ways, although the second way requires players to exploit a bug. The first way is by unlocking a Master-level lock in the basement of The Lodge in New Atlantis, where this piece of armor is hiding.

The second is by aiming the crosshairs through the glass of the locked room where it is located until the option to pick it up becomes available. This option does not result in any game-breaking issues and is a good way to acquire what is perhaps the best early to mid-game armor in Starfield.

5) Mantis Armor

Players need to go on a quick side quest to acquire the Mantis Armor set in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

The Mantis Armor set is one of the best in the game. It can be acquired by completing the Mantis side quest, which takes players to the Lair of the Mantis. This mission can be started by finding a slate with the name "Secret Outpost" during the Old Neighborhood or Back to Vectera main missions.

This armor is guarded by spacers, robots, a simple floor puzzle, and a few other enemies but is capable of reducing fall damage and energy damage by huge amounts. Furthermore, this sidequest allows players to get their hands on the legendary Mantis Ship, Razorleaf.

6) Peacemaker Spacesuit

The quest to get the Peacemaker Armor in Starfield starts at the Ixyll system (Image via Bethesda)

The Peacemaker Spacesuit is paired with a weapon of the same name, and both the weapon and the armor are equally useful for space adventurers who like venturing into dangerous places.

There are a series of missions that need to be completed before acquiring the Peacemaker set. Speaking with a character named Sloan at the Eleos Retreat will set off the series of quests that eventually lead players to the Lorado Firearms shop in Akila. Here, they will be given the Peacemaker weapon and armor set.

7) Monster Costume

The Monster Armor is used to scare tourists away in one of Starfield's missions (Image via Bethesda)

The Monster Costume is probably the most unique-looking armor set in Starfield. Putting it on will give the player the appearance of a massive Tardigrade, hence the name Monster Costume.

To acquire it, players will need to travel to Titan in the Sol System and speak with Dr. Guiliana, who will ask them to scare away a bunch of tourists by putting on the Monster Costume. Do this mission three times. Eventually, she will give the Monster Costume to the player.

Do note that in order to retry this mission, players must wait a brief while after each attempt, so pursue another activity or take a rest before speaking with Dr. Guiliana again.

8) Repusling Explorer Spacesuit

The Repulsing Explorer Spacesuit is another unique piece of armor in Starfield. This armor provides solid protection all around as it can shield its users from all types of environmental damage.

It appears that players can acquire this Spacesuit randomly in the game, so make sure to check loot crates, kill enemies, and search other places where armor might appear.

9) Mechanized Ground Crew Spacesuit

The Ground Crew suit appears randomly in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

The Mechanized Ground Crew Spacesuit is an armor that increases the player's carrying capacity while reducing weapon weight in Starfield. Additionally, it can grant up to +100 Energy resistance and Physical resistance if the player's health starts dropping below a certain threshold.

It seems that this is another armor set that can be found randomly in certain merchant's stocks or places where loot shows up. Simply talk to all the merchants or open every loot container to find this armor.

10) Bolstering Deep Mining Spacesuit

The Deep Mining Spacesuit is one of Starfield's unique armor sets (Image via Bethesda)

Like the Mechanized Ground Crew Spacesuit, the Bolstering Deep Mining Spacesuit significantly boosts the Energy and Physical resistance of its users as their health drops.

It is also quite difficult to find as there does not seem to be a definite place where it can appear, much like the Mechanized Ground Crew Spacesuit. Players simply need to look into loot crates or a merchant's stocks to find it.

These are some of the most notable unique armor sets in Starfield. If none of these are particularly appealing, note that Starfield allows players to place mods in their equipment, and even common armor sets can provide benefits or stats that are as good as the unique ones with the right modifications.