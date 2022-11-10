Overwatch 2 Art Deco Symmetra Bundle: How to get, features, price, and more

The new Overwatch 2 skin for Symmetra is coming soon. With a recent update, a new skin with an old-fashioned style and art deco esthetics has been revealed but is not up for grabs yet.

With new cosmetics and skins finally being released for Overwatch 2, players have been hoping for some exciting items. While a few details have been revealed so far, here's what we know about the new legendary Symmetra Art Deco bundle.

How to get the new Symmetra bundle in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 upcoming skins for Symmetra and Art Deco Symmetra were revealed after a recent update. In the description, a new legendary skin for Symmetra can be seen in the Hero gallery. This will be the first legendary skin for the Hero.

Not available for purchase, the skin is expected to be released next week with a shop refresh but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Overwatch Cavalry 🎃 @OverwatchCaval



This skin can be viewed in the Hero Gallery, listed as a shop item for 🪙 1900 Overwatch Coins, it's not yet purchasable in-game. Overwatch 2 Upcoming Legendary Skin: Art Deco SymmetraThis skin can be viewed in the Hero Gallery, listed as a shop item for 🪙 1900 Overwatch Coins, it's not yet purchasable in-game. Overwatch 2 Upcoming Legendary Skin: Art Deco Symmetra ✨This skin can be viewed in the Hero Gallery, listed as a shop item for 🪙 1900 Overwatch Coins, it's not yet purchasable in-game. https://t.co/TlJhpNmVcr

Unpacking the bundle

The bundle comes with skins for the main Hero, Sentry Turrets, Teleporter, and Photon Projector. Made with an early 1900s "art deco" esthetic, the bundle has a charming old-school look. Black and gold are the primary tones for the bundle, with the former as the base and golden highlights and designs to contrast.

The Hero skin is a black dress with golden features adorned with jewelry. Symmetra has a golden metallic arm with various shades of gold and shiny metallic yellow. To finish it off at the headpiece, she wears a band adorned as a crown with her early 1900s curly hair tied neatly to the back.

Art Deco photon projector (image via Blizzard)

The rest of her kit is not as great as the main skin but still supports it well. Her Photon Projector uses a white cover on the claws, giving it a much-needed contrast with black. Her sentry turret, on the other hand, regresses to one primary gold color, with every part of it being gold and the glow terminating from the turrets being a bright yellow hue.

Art Deco teleporter (image via Blizzard)

Lastly, we have her Teleporter which has a subtle mix of gold, grey, and metallic silver, not being too harsh on the eyes but having enough to carry its own weight in the bundle.

As mentioned previously, it is a legendary bundle and comes at a cost of nineteen hundred Overwatch coins, the same as any other legendary skin. Overwatch coins are the primary in-game currency and can be purchased through the in-game shop or earned through weekly challenges. The skin will cost nineteen hundred Overwatch coins, which equates to approximately $19. Two thousand two hundred Overwatch coins can be purchased through the in-game currency shop for $19.99.

Even though this has been placed as a legendary skin, it does fall short compared to the previous legendary skin in terms of style and effects. Art Deco Symmetry is the eleventh entry of legendary skins, and players might consider buying this bundle on the basis of it being the first ever Symmetra Legendary skin on Overwatch 2.

Poll : 0 votes