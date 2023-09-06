Overwatch 2 Bonus Pack for PlayStation Plus: How to get, all items, and more

Since the arrival of Overwatch 2 in the FPS scene, players have been complaining about the removal of the free loot box drop system that existed in Overwatch. However, the developers are trying numerous unique ways to compensate for that by providing free skins via Twitch Prime, free Battle Pass tiers, and watching Twitch streams.

This time is no exception either, as Overwatch players on PlayStation consoles can celebrate Halloween early by obtaining the ‘Will-O’-Wisp’ Tracer skin alongside five Battle Pass tier skips from the PlayStation Plus.

For players wondering how to get the Legendary Tracer skin via PlayStation’s online facility, this article provides a complete guide.

Overwatch 2 players can earn Will-O'-Wisp Tracer Legendary skin via PlayStation Plus

After dropping the Season 6 ‘Invasion’ update in August, the developers are constantly pushing new content alongside some alluring Hero skins and cosmetics. This time, an addition to that list is Halloween Exclusive Will-O’-Wasp Tracer skin.

For an early celebration of the Halloween season that’s on the horizon, the developers at Blizzard Entertainment have announced a Legendary Tracer skin for PlayStation players who have a PlayStation Plus subscription.

In addition, they are offering five Battle Pass tier skips, which will lead players closer to unlocking the last variant of Ana Mythic skin A-7000 Wargod.

Here are the steps to get the Overwatch 2 Bonus pack from the PlayStation Store:

PlayStation players must subscribe to its online service, PlayStation Plus. Players need to navigate to the PlayStation store. Players must search for the Overwatch 2 Bonus pack and grab it.

PlayStation players can be a part of the early spooky Halloween celebration by following these simple steps.

The Overwatch 2 developers are providing PlayStation gamers a rare opportunity to grab a Halloween event-exclusive Tracer skin that was first released in 2019. Unfortunately, since then, this hasn’t appeared in the in-game store.

Although this offer is exclusive to PlayStation users, it is expected that the developers might also give PC players a chance to obtain the legendary skin. Until then, for more updates regarding Overwatch, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.