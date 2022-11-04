Overwatch 2 “Carbon Fiber Pharah Xbox codes not working” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Overwatch 2 still seems to be filled with a fair number of bugs and performance errors even after almost a month into its launch.

Currently, players on the Xbox Series X/S are unable to redeem the code for the Carbon Flight cosmetic bundle from the in-game store. Blizzard provided the bundle to console users as a means to get their hands on a rare set of cosmetics, which in this case is the Pharah Carbon Fiber Epic skin and Gibraltar Jet Souvenir.

To be able to redeem the two items, all players were required to do is fill in the codes into the redeem option on the store page, and then they would automatically get their hands on the bundle. Unfortunately, many in the community are facing a bug that is not allowing them to obtain these drops.

The code does not seem to be working for them, which has caused quite a bit of annoyance among players. While there is no permanent fix to the problem, today’s guide will try and go over some of the temporary workarounds that will help you solve the “Carbon Fiber Pharah Xbox codes not working” error in Overwatch 2.

Fixing the “Carbon Fiber Pharah Xbox codes not working” error in Overwatch 2

The Carbon Flight Bundle features Pharah's Carbon Fiber skin + Gibraltar Jet Souvenir — check your Xbox messages We've seen reports of Xbox users receiving codes for FREE cosmeticsThe Carbon Flight Bundle features Pharah's Carbon Fiber skin + Gibraltar Jet Souvenir — check your Xbox messages We've seen reports of Xbox users receiving codes for FREE cosmetics ✨The Carbon Flight Bundle features Pharah's Carbon Fiber skin + Gibraltar Jet Souvenir — check your Xbox messages 🎮📩 https://t.co/eMXyyT9UNf

As mentioned, there are no permanent solutions that players can look for when it comes to this particular issue in Overwatch 2. However, as a workaround, you can do the following after entering the code:

1) Restart the game

For many Xbox users, restarting the game on their consoles seems to have fixed the issue. If the Carbon Fiber Pharah skin does not appear in your inventory after putting in the redeem code, you might want to restart the game.

Rebooting the title is very likely to reset the issue. You can either get the skin after re-entering the code, or it will show up in your hero inventory as you have already redeemed it and it is now finally reflecting.

2) Updating the game

Version mismatch in Overwatch 2 files can also be one of the root causes. Hence, you will be required to check for the most recent patch and download the latest version of the shooter to your console.

To do this in your Series X/S, you will need to highlight the game and then press the options button. This will then pop up with a series of choices, one being “check for updates,” upon which your system will look for the latest patch, download a new set of files, and update your game automatically.

3) Re-installing Overwatch 2

While a drastic step, it has proven to be the most viable one for many who have been facing the “Carbon Fiber Pharah Xbox codes not working” error. By uninstalling and re-installing the shooter, you will automatically weed out any corrupt files in your system, which is highly likely to fix the redeem error you might be facing in the game.

4) Submitting a support ticket

If the above steps do not help you with the Pharah skin error in Overwatch 2, you can either wait for Blizzard to provide a hotfix or submit a ticket to Activision support.

