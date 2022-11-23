Overwatch 2 Constable Tracer Bundle: How to get, features, price, and more

Overwatch 2 has introduced three new Hero bundles in the in-game store's rotation for November 22, 2022. Among the newly arrived cosmetic collections is the Constable Tracer bundle, which consists of a new Epic skin for the Damage Hero, among other cosmetics.

Since Overwatch 2's official release in October 2022, Blizzard has introduced a variety of new Hero cosmetics while retaining most of its existing ones. All thirty-five Overwatch Heroes have their own selection of cosmetics that players can purchase for a cost.

Everthing to know about Constable Tracer Bundle in Overwatch 2

Overwatch Cavalry 🇬🇧 @OverwatchCaval



🛒 Available in-game and online for 🪙 1300 Overwatch Coins. Overwatch 2 New Featured Item: Constable Tracer Bundle🛒 Available in-game and online for 🪙 1300 Overwatch Coins. Overwatch 2 New Featured Item: Constable Tracer Bundle 🚔🛒 Available in-game and online for 🪙 1300 Overwatch Coins. https://t.co/O2n0luyrih

Being one of the oldest Heroes in the game, Tracer has been adored by the game's community since the release of Overwatch in 2014. This week, one of Overwatch's most popular DPS Heroes received a new look as the game's developers released a police-themed skin bundle for Tracer.

Bundle details

The Constable Tracer bundle in Overwatch 2 consists of three new items - a Hero skin, a weapon charm, and a spray. All the items present in the bundle are as follows:

Constable Tracer skin (Epic)

Police Badge weapon charm ()

Constable spray (Common)

The Constable Tracer skin portrays the DPS Hero in the attire of a police officer. The costume has a simplistic design with a few interesting details such as a mustache and a police cap, which adds an amusing touch to a quirky character like Tracer.

The Police Badge weapon charm resembles an actual police badge, but with Tracer's initials (TR) instead. The Constable spray, similar to the other listed items, follows the theme of the bundle and features Tracer in a police suit.

Naeri X 나에리 @OverwatchNaeri



🤡Minme Moira - Overwatch Coins 2000

Constable Tracer - Overwatch Coins 1300

Mobster Junkrat - Overwatch Coins 1200 Overwatch 2 November 4 Week New Shop Skin List #Overwatch2 🤡Minme Moira - Overwatch Coins 2000Constable Tracer - Overwatch Coins 1300Mobster Junkrat - Overwatch Coins 1200 Overwatch 2 November 4 Week New Shop Skin List #Overwatch2🤡Minme Moira - Overwatch Coins 2000👮Constable Tracer - Overwatch Coins 1300🔫Mobster Junkrat - Overwatch Coins 1200 https://t.co/i3erKG7xHz

Price

As of writing, Overwatch 2 players can purchase the new Constable Tracer bundle directly from the in-game Shop for a discounted rate of 1000 Overwatch Coins.

The entire Constable Tracer bundle costs 1800 Overwatch Coins. However, Overwatch 2 currently has a 44% discount on the bundle, allowing players to avail it at a fairly reduced cost. Players will also have the option to purchase any of the three individual items from the bundle directly from the Hero Gallery section in-game.

Being an Epic Hero skin, Constable Tracer is listed for 1000 Overwatch Coins in the Hero Gallery. The Police Badge weapon charm will cost 700 Coins, the same as any weapon charm of Epic rarity. The Constable spray, meanwhile, will cost players only 100 Overwatch Coins.

How to get

Overwatch 2 players can purchase newly added skins either as a bundle or as an individual item. Players will have to head over to the Shop (in-game store) to purchase the entire Constable Tracer bundle. Each individual item will be available for purchase from the in-game Hero Gallery.

In addition to the Constable Tracer bundle, Overwatch players will have access to a few other new skin collections, namely Mime Moira, Mobster Junkrat, and the Hacker bundle.

Players can purchase any of the aforementioned bundles at a discounted rate from the in-game store before the next store rotation. The existing bundles are expected to expire exactly one week after release, on November 29, 2022.

