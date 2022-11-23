Overwatch 2 Mime Moira Bundle: How to get, features, price, and more

Overwatch 2 has an in-game store wherein a brand-new set of cosmetics is introduced to players every week. The store's rotation for November 22, 2022, featured the release of the Mime Moira bundle, which consists of a new Legendary skin for the Support Hero along with additional cosmetic items.

The Featured section of the Overwatch 2 Shop renews weekly. It brings forward new and fascinating cosmetics for each of the thirty-five Heroes in the game, with the latest being for the evil geneticist, Moira.

Everything to know about Mime Moira Bundle in Overwatch 2

Overwatch Cavalry 🇬🇧 @OverwatchCaval Overwatch 2 New Featured Item: Mime Moira Bundle 🖤🤍



🛒 Available in-game and online for 🪙 2000 Overwatch Coins. Overwatch 2 New Featured Item: Mime Moira Bundle 🖤🤍🛒 Available in-game and online for 🪙 2000 Overwatch Coins. https://t.co/hZhif41TWI

Moira is one of the most beloved Support characters in the Overwatch community. Boasting an alarming amount of damage and healing, she is a Support Hero that players don't shy away from picking. Overwatch already has 17 different purchasable skins for her.

With the addition of the Mime Moira collection, players will have a new Legendary skin and additional cosmetics that they can purchase for their favorite Support Hero.

Bundle details

The Mime Moira Bundle in Overwatch 2 consists of four new items — a Hero skin, an emote, a weapon charm, and a spray. By purchasing the bundle, players can get their hands on the following items:

Mime Moira skin (Legendary)

Rope Pull emote (Epic)

Mime Glove weapon charm (Epic)

Mime spray (Common)

The Mime Moira skin features the Support Hero in the attire of a mime artist. The Rope Pull emote featured in the bundle shows Moira comically pulling an invisible rope and engaging in a tug-of-war by herself.

Overwatch Cavalry 🇬🇧 @OverwatchCaval



Reminder: You can now purchase individual items from a bundle via the Hero Gallery if you just want the emote Check out Moira's Rope Pull emote 🪢Reminder: You can now purchase individual items from a bundle via the Hero Gallery if you just want the emote Check out Moira's Rope Pull emote 🪢Reminder: You can now purchase individual items from a bundle via the Hero Gallery if you just want the emote 👀 https://t.co/Zf5pFroXp4

The Mime Glove weapon charm is a white glove that Moira can attach to her left hand. Once equipped, the weapon charm will be visible to the player while Moira uses her Biotic Grasp's primary fire to heal allies.

The final item in the bundle is the Mime spray, which features the Mime Moira skin model in the form of a spray.

Price

The Mime Moira bundle costs 3200 Overwatch Coins. However, with the additional discount featured in the Shop at the time of release, players can purchase this bundle for just 1700 Coins.

As of a recent update, Overwatch 2 players also have the option to purchase each individual item from any bundle from the Hero Gallery section of the game. Although the entire bundle comes for a fairly reduced cost, players will have to pay the full price to purchase each of its individual items.

The Mime skin for Moira costs 1700 Overwatch Coins when purchased separately. The Rope Pull emote costs 500 Coins, the Mime Glove weapon charm costs 700 Coins, and the Mime spray costs 100 Coins.

Players can spend money to purchase Overwatch Coins, the in-game currency. As of writing, the conversion rates for USD to Overwatch Coins are as follows:

500 Coins: $4.99

$4.99 1000 Coins: $9.99

$9.99 2200 Coins: $19.99

$19.99 5700 Coins: $49.99

$49.99 11600 Coins: $99.99

How to get

Overwatch 2 players can purchase all the newly released skin collections from the Featured section of the in-game shop. Players will also have the option to purchase individual items from the Mime Moira bundle by simply heading over to the in-game Hero Gallery section.

The Mime Moira Bundle effectively replaced the Retro Star Mei and the Art Deco Symmetra bundles upon its release. The Overwatch Shop also features other new collections, such as Mobster Junkrat, Constable Tracer, and Hacker bundles that players can purchase at the cost of Overwatch Coins.

