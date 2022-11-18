Overwatch 2 Retro Star Mei skin: How to get, features, price, and more

Mei, the protagonist in Overwatch and Overwatch 2, plays the role of a damage hero. She possesses some incredible weather-changing equipment that helps slow down enemies and defend areas. She can Cryo-Freeze herself to defend against counterattacks, blast destructive icicles and ice streams with her Endothermic Blaster, and hinder the enemy team's movement with an Ice Wall.

She was temporarily disabled from the game due to a bug related to her ice-wall ability, but after the release of a mid-season patch on 17 November, she was added back to the line-up.

Blizzard has released a new epic skin for Mei in Overwatch 2. The bundle includes a new and colorful armor for Mei and a new skin for her Endothermic Blaster. Everything one needs to know about the Retro Star Mei Bundle is covered in the next section.

How can gamers obtain the Overwatch 2 Retro Star Mei bundle?

The bundle was released on 15 November and will be available in the in-game store of Overwatch 2 that will last for a limited period until 22 November. The in-game store refreshes every week but there’s no guarantee of when the skin will be available next. Hence, players will need to obtain the skin within this limited period. The Bundle costs 1000 Overwatch coins, which can be bought from the store menu. The game's marketplace allows players to buy Overwatch coins with real money, or they may earn them by performing weekly activities.

Unpacking the Bundle

The Retro Star Mei skin provides a colorful finish to her armor that features a star on the hero's chest, followed by a pink stripe. A large portion of Mei's Epic skin is pink and orange with turquoise trim that matches the character's hair, which has been dyed a lively hue instead of her typical brunette shade. Her new skin makes her look more vibrant and eye-catching than her usual blue and white costume. Her Endothermic Blaster also received a new skin that covers it in oat-brown with pink tints, which matches her costume perfectly.

Mei's Endothermic Blaster skin (Image via Blizzard)

As previously mentioned, this armor can be purchased for 1000 Overwatch coins from the in-game store. These coins may be obtained in-game through weekly challenges or purchased with real money. The armor is priced at $9.99, which is equivalent to 1000 Overwatch coins. After this release week, it will only sporadically be offered in the shop and will cost $9.99 unless there is a specific deal. Additionally, it is not seasonal, making it impossible to predict when it will be back in stock.

Overwatch 2 coins shop (Image via Blizzard)

Mei has an overall of 22 skins in Overwatch 2, including her default skins, and a total of four epic skins which includes the Retro Star Skin. The skin is worth buying so gamers who want the skin in their collections should grab it before time runs out.

