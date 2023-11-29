Overwatch 2 Grand Beast Orisa Mythic skin: Official release date, how to get, and more

Overwatch 2 Season 8 is right around the corner, and the community has eagerly awaited the reveal of the Mythic rarity cosmetic for the upcoming Battle Pass. Blizzard Entertainment recently shared a trailer on their official X platform (previously Twitter), showcasing the brand new Grand Beast Orisa Mythic skin, which will be featured in the new Battle Pass for Season 8.

Naturally, players have many questions regarding all the customizations, prices, and other associated details with the skin and the Battle Pass. For a detailed brief on the same, read below.

Overwatch 2 Grand Beast Orisa Mythic skin official release date

Expand Tweet

Overwatch 2's latest Grand Beast Orisa Mythic skin will be officially released across all platforms with the release of Season 8 on December 5, 2023, at 12:00 PM PT

The list below can be referred to for release timings across different regions:

December 5, 2023, at 12:00 PM PT (Pacific Time)

December 5, 2023, at 02:00 PM CT (Central Time)

December 5, 2023, at 03:00 PM ET (Eastern Time)

December 5, 2023, at 10:00 PM CEST (Central European Summer Time)

December 5, 2023, at 08:00 PM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time)

December 6, 2023, at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to get Overwatch 2 Grand Beast Orisa Mythic skin?

The brand new Grand Beast Orisa Mythic skin is exclusively part of the Season 8 Battle Pass for the game. To access the skin, players must purchase the premium version of the upcoming Battle Pass.

Players who unlock the skin instantaneously must unlock the Battle Pass and purchase all 80 tiers. For those who have been grinding the game in Season 7 and progressed beyond Tier 200, their progress will carry forward in the upcoming Battle Pass, ensuring they are quite a few steps ahead of the crowd.

Overwatch 2's Grand Beast Orisa Mythic skin all features

Expand Tweet

Like all traditional Mythic skins up to this point in Season 7, Orisa's Grand Beast Mythic will follow through with unique customizations and exclusive animations. After a lot of criticism concerning Hanzo's Mythic skin, the developer has implemented several colorways and unique animations.

As per the official trailer, unlocking the final tier of the skin will unlock the following:

Four different color variants

New ability sound effects

Unique Ultimate ability visual effects and animation

Unique and exclusive weapon design

Different weapon variants

With a new Mythic skin in hand, it is undeniable that the upcoming season will see a fair bit of inflation in terms of Orisa's pick rate.

For more Overwatch 2 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.