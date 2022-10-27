Overwatch 2 Halloween event: How to strike a pose with the Bride to complete the Photozomb challenge easily?

Overwatch 2's Halloween Terror event is finally underway, bringing its fans a host of new content in the form of Hero skins, a PvE Game mode, and more. All of these are tailored to the Halloween theme and add to the eerie atmosphere of the occasion.

The new co-op mode, Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, continues the narrative of Dr. Junkenstein. This is a limited-time event and brings in a plethora of challenges for players to complete. One of the challenges, called the 'Photozomb,' involves players striking a pose with the Bride during her introductory sequence.

This guide aims to assist players in completing the Photozomb challenge easily in the Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror event.

Everything fans need to know about completing the Photozomb challenge in Overwatch 2

The Photozomb challenge isn't easy to complete. It demands perfect timing, and players will only get one shot at this in a single playthrough. To achieve this, users will have to play through the entire mode until they reach the inner room of the castle, which is available near the end section of the mode.

The primary objective of the challenge is to get featured during the Bride's introductory cutscene as the screen turns black and white. Using the 'Story' difficulty setting is recommended as it is easier and will take less time for players to reach the final section.

Here's how to strike a pose with the Bride to complete the Photozomb challenge in Overwatch 2:

1) First, make your way through to the Throne room.

2) As soon as you enter, run towards the Lord of the Castle (Reinhardt) and either stand beside him or on top of him and proceed to use an emote before the Bride introductory cutscene begins to play.

3) Alternatively, you can climb up to the platform above the strapped-down Lord to get yourself featured in the cutscene. This method can be time-consuming if you don't haste with your movements.

You will only have a matter of seconds before you can accomplish this. You'll have to replay the mode if you don't make it in time.

Once completed, you will see your character in Sombra’s cutscene, and the game will notify you of the completion of the challenge.

What are the rewards for completing the Photozomb challenge?

Fans who complete the Photozomb challenge will be rewarded with the Sombra "Never Cross the Bride" voice line, which can also be used in other game modes in the title.

Reward for completing Photozomb (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This is all there is to know about completing the Photozomb challenge in this year's Halloween limited-time co-op game mode. While it is easy to accomplish the challenge, the requirement of timing it perfectly can make this inconvenient.

The Halloween Terror event 2022 began on October 25 and will run until November 8, rewarding players with several cosmetic items and free Hero skins to flaunt in-game.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play title available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

