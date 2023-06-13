Overwatch 2 Item Shop rotation (June 13): Steampunk Torbjorn, Season 5 Starter Pack, and more

The fifth season of Overwatch 2 has arrived, and with it comes a new Item Shop rotation (June 13). The in-game store contains a plethora of skins and cosmetic items for the players to purchase. These items will be available for a limited period of time, specifically till the end of the week. The rotation will then be refreshed with a different set.

This week's shop rotation contains the Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle for Season 5, Starter Pack, and bundles for Orisa, Torbjon, and Brigette. Some of the items can be purchased directly using real-life money, while others can be obtained by paying 1500 Overwatch Coins each.

Overwatch 2's June 13 Item Shop rotation has a lot of things to offer

Overwatch 2 players are recommended to pick up their desired Featured item from the in-game shop before June 20. The shop will refresh the following day, making the current items on rotation unobtainable.

Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle: Season 5

Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle

Season 5 Starter Pack

🪐 Star Sheep Orisa Bundle

⚙ Steampunk Torbjorn

🛍 Overwatch 2 Item Shop Rotation: June 13 2023
Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle
Season 5 Starter Pack
🪐 Star Sheep Orisa Bundle
⚙ Steampunk Torbjorn
& More

The Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle comprises one Legendary and two Epic skins, an Epic Charm, Overwatch Coins, and a Premium Battle Pass along with a headstart. It can be obtained by paying $29.99.

Widowmaker Dryad Legendary Skin

Pharah Devil Epic Skin

Devilmari Epic Charm

Season 5 Premium Battle Pass

20 Battle Pass Tiers

2000 Overwatch Coins

Season 5 Premium Battle Pass

Start as an adventurer (Tier 85) and journey to become an archmage (Tier 200) 🧙‍♂️ Complete your #Overwatch2 Season 5 Battle Pass and start earning exclusive Prestige Titles 🪪

The Season 5 Premium Battle Pass can be purchased using 1000 Overwatch Coins. Although it is included in the Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle, players can grab the base variant at a much more reasonable price.

Season 5 Premium Battle Pass

Star Sheep Orisa Bundle

The Star Sheep Orisa Bundle contains a Legendary skin for Orisa and a Planet Rare Victory Pose. It can be grabbed for 1900 Overwatch Coins.

Orisa Star Sheep Legendary Skin

Planet Rare Victory Pose

Steampunk Torbjorn Bundle

Available in-game now for 🪙 1500 Overwatch Coins.

The Steampunk Torbjorn Bundle can be picked up for 1500 Overwatch Coins. It contains a Legendary Skin, an Epic Highlight Intro and Souvenir, as well as a Rare Name Card.

Torbjorn Steampunk Legendary Skin

Steampunk Bastian Epic Souvenir

Creator's Joy Epic Highlight Intro

Steampunk Rare Name Card

Shieldmaiden Bundle

The Shieldmaiden Bundle consists of a Legendary Skin, an Epic Emote, a Rare Player Icon, two Common Spray, and a Voice Line. It can be purchased for 1500 Overwatch Coins.

Brigette Shieldmaiden Legendary Skin

Power Frail Epic Emote

Bjorn Rare Player Icon

Leave this to an Expert Common Voice Line

Eight of Spades Common Spray

Starter Pack

The Starter Pack can be obtained for $9.99, granting an Epic Charm and Skin along with 1000 Overwatch Coins.

Pharah Devil Epic Skin

Devilmari Epic Charm

1000 Overwatch Coins

Overwatch 2 Hero Pack

The Overwatch 2 Hero Pack unlocks access to Junker Queen, Kiriko, Ramattra, and Sojourn in addition to every Overwatch 1 Hero as well as 1000 Overwatch Coins. It also contains three Legendary Overwatch 1 skins. Players can pick up the pack for $19.99.

Unlocks Junker Queen, Kiriko, Ramattra, Sojurn, and Overwatch 1 Heroes

Reinhardt Blackhardt Legendary Skin

Mercy Imp Legendary Skin

Reaper Nevermore Legendary Skin

Everything listed will be available until the next shop rotation begins in Overwatch 2.

