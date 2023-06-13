Overwatch 2 Item Shop rotation (June 13): Steampunk Torbjorn, Season 5 Starter Pack, and more

The fifth season of Overwatch 2 has arrived, and with it comes a new Item Shop rotation (June 13). The in-game store contains a plethora of skins and cosmetic items for the players to purchase. These items will be available for a limited period of time, specifically till the end of the week. The rotation will then be refreshed with a different set.
This week's shop rotation contains the Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle for Season 5, Starter Pack, and bundles for Orisa, Torbjon, and Brigette. Some of the items can be purchased directly using real-life money, while others can be obtained by paying 1500 Overwatch Coins each.
Overwatch 2's June 13 Item Shop rotation has a lot of things to offer
Overwatch 2 players are recommended to pick up their desired Featured item from the in-game shop before June 20. The shop will refresh the following day, making the current items on rotation unobtainable.
Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle: Season 5
The Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle comprises one Legendary and two Epic skins, an Epic Charm, Overwatch Coins, and a Premium Battle Pass along with a headstart. It can be obtained by paying $29.99.
- Widowmaker Dryad Legendary Skin
- Pharah Devil Epic Skin
- Devilmari Epic Charm
- Season 5 Premium Battle Pass
- 20 Battle Pass Tiers
- 2000 Overwatch Coins
Season 5 Premium Battle Pass
The Season 5 Premium Battle Pass can be purchased using 1000 Overwatch Coins. Although it is included in the Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle, players can grab the base variant at a much more reasonable price.
- Season 5 Premium Battle Pass
Star Sheep Orisa Bundle
The Star Sheep Orisa Bundle contains a Legendary skin for Orisa and a Planet Rare Victory Pose. It can be grabbed for 1900 Overwatch Coins.
- Orisa Star Sheep Legendary Skin
- Planet Rare Victory Pose
Steampunk Torbjorn Bundle
The Steampunk Torbjorn Bundle can be picked up for 1500 Overwatch Coins. It contains a Legendary Skin, an Epic Highlight Intro and Souvenir, as well as a Rare Name Card.
- Torbjorn Steampunk Legendary Skin
- Steampunk Bastian Epic Souvenir
- Creator's Joy Epic Highlight Intro
- Steampunk Rare Name Card
Shieldmaiden Bundle
The Shieldmaiden Bundle consists of a Legendary Skin, an Epic Emote, a Rare Player Icon, two Common Spray, and a Voice Line. It can be purchased for 1500 Overwatch Coins.
- Brigette Shieldmaiden Legendary Skin
- Power Frail Epic Emote
- Bjorn Rare Player Icon
- Leave this to an Expert Common Voice Line
- Eight of Spades Common Spray
Starter Pack
The Starter Pack can be obtained for $9.99, granting an Epic Charm and Skin along with 1000 Overwatch Coins.
- Pharah Devil Epic Skin
- Devilmari Epic Charm
- 1000 Overwatch Coins
Overwatch 2 Hero Pack
The Overwatch 2 Hero Pack unlocks access to Junker Queen, Kiriko, Ramattra, and Sojourn in addition to every Overwatch 1 Hero as well as 1000 Overwatch Coins. It also contains three Legendary Overwatch 1 skins. Players can pick up the pack for $19.99.
- Unlocks Junker Queen, Kiriko, Ramattra, Sojurn, and Overwatch 1 Heroes
- Reinhardt Blackhardt Legendary Skin
- Mercy Imp Legendary Skin
- Reaper Nevermore Legendary Skin
Everything listed will be available until the next shop rotation begins in Overwatch 2.