Overwatch 2 Mythic skin error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The Overwatch 2 Mythic skin error has been a major source of frustration among fans of the title. It is believed to have surfaced with the debut of the mid-season patch for Season 10, and many players are struggling to play the game because of it. What's worse, some are struggling to stay in a given lobby as the bug kicks them out in every single instance.

This article discusses at length the cause of the Overwatch 2 Mythic skin error and lists potential solutions to bypass it.

Possible reasons and fixes for Overwatch 2 Mythic skin error

Possible reasons

The Overwatch 2 Mythic skin error might stem from an issue that occurs when players equip Mythic rarity skins for their favorite heroes. This is believed to be a problem with the game's code.

Players who have had their Mythics equipped have seemingly been the primary victims of this error. Blizzard Entertainment is yet to release an official statement disclosing the cause of the issue.

Potential fixes

Here are some temporary fixes you can try out to hopefully bypass the Overwatch 2 Mythic skin error in Season 10:

1) Unequip Mythic skins

If you own any of the Mythic skins in Overwatch 2 for heroes such as Moira, Kiriko, Sigma, Genji, Junker Queen, Ana, Hanzo, Tracer, or Mercy, unequip them to bypass the problem.

Users have reported that this method has a high success rate. However, players must note that this is merely a temporary fix until an official patch is instituted.

2) Unequip all skins

Be it Mythic, Legendary, or rare, you are advised to unequip all cosmetics from the heroes you play for a temporary duration. It might help you bypass this issue as it has been speculated that cosmetics are the reason for the consistent crashes and lobby disconnect issues brought forth by the Overwatch 2 Mythic skin error in Season 10.

3) Verify game files

Last but not least, you can try verifying the integrity of your game files via Battle.net or Steam. This will ensure that all your files are healthy and up to date, preventing crashes or any other client-side issues in the near future.

If none of these solutions help you bypass the problem, you must patiently wait for Blizzard Entertainment to issue a hotfix. The developer has acknowledged the frustrations of players, and as expected, a fix is being developed to help clear the problem.

