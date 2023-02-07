Overwatch 2 PachiMarchi event: Start date, what to expect, and more

The trailer for Season 3 of Overwatch 2 just dropped. It revealed the list of additions players can expect from the team-based Hero shooter over the next couple of months.

The trailer showcased an Asian mythology-themed skin line, a new Control map based in the Antarctic, and the three events coming to the game over the course of Season 3.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch

New Control Map 🧊

Collab

Seasonal Events



Season 3 and an all new Battle Pass arrive Feb 7! Free to play for everyone on console & PC. Earnable RewardsNew Control Map 🧊 #OnePunchMan CollabSeasonal Events #Overwatch2 Season 3 and an all new Battle Pass arrive Feb 7! Free to play for everyone on console & PC. Earnable Rewards 💪New Control Map 🧊#OnePunchMan Collab 👊Seasonal Events 💘#Overwatch2 Season 3 and an all new Battle Pass arrive Feb 7! Free to play for everyone on console & PC. https://t.co/FxiHOk4Lnj

The events will kick off with Ultimate Valentine in February, followed by a collaboration with One-Punch Man in early March. The season's last event will be PachiMarchi from Overwatch, which is returning to the sequel towards the end of March.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about the PachiMarchi event coming to Overwatch 2 Season 3.

PachiMarchi event from original game is returning to Overwatch 2 in Season 3

Overwatch Cavalry @OWCavalry



Featuring:

New limited-time Kill Confirmed Mode

Tons of new rewards, including an epic skin, six PachiMarchi player icons, a weapon charm, and name card!



🗓️ March 21 — April 4



overwatch.blizzard.com/en-us/news/239… Overwatch 2 PachiMarchi is BACK! 🧅Featuring:New limited-time Kill Confirmed ModeTons of new rewards, including an epic skin, six PachiMarchi player icons, a weapon charm, and name card!🗓️ March 21 — April 4 Overwatch 2 PachiMarchi is BACK! 🧅🐙Featuring:💀 New limited-time Kill Confirmed Mode✨ Tons of new rewards, including an epic skin, six PachiMarchi player icons, a weapon charm, and name card!🗓️ March 21 — April 4📰 overwatch.blizzard.com/en-us/news/239… https://t.co/Hoqkro3OHH

The PachiMarchi event will start on March 21 and continue until April 4, 2023. It is inspired by the Japanese plush toy, Pachimari, a half-onion and half-octopus creature that can be found in claw machines on Hanamura and the table inside the MV-261 Orca.

The event will add a limited-time game mode called Kill Confirmed. The developers are yet to share more details about the game mode. There will be a host of rewards as part of the event, including an epic skin, six PachiMarchi-themed player icons, a name card, and a weapon charm.

Of the six player icons, one will be based on the PachiMarchi Roadhog skin. You can win this reward by simply logging into the game during the event. Completing all the challenges in the event before April 4 will earn you an Epic Pachimari Roadhog skin.

PachiMarchi was originally a 2021 event from Overwatch

PachiMarchi is a wordplay on the words Pachimari, the plush toy, and the month of March, when the event takes place. Introduced as the PachiMarchi Challenge, it originally took place in March 2021 in the original Overwatch game.

The event spotlights Roadhog, a Tank Hero in Overwatch 2, who is known to be a big Pachimari enthusiast. Even the 2021 event had a Roadhog skin as one of its highlights, alongside a bunch of other Pachimari-themed in-game cosmetics.

The 2021 event also highlighted 14 Overwatch streamers on Twitch, so it is possible that something similar might happen with Overwatch 2.

Other events like Ultimate Valentine and One-Punch Man collaboration are also coming to Season 3

Overwatch Cavalry @OWCavalry



Featuring a Saitama Doomfist skin — the crossover begins March 7! Overwatch 2 x One Punch Man 🥊Featuring a Saitama Doomfist skin — the crossover begins March 7! Overwatch 2 x One Punch Man 🥊Featuring a Saitama Doomfist skin — the crossover begins March 7! 💥 https://t.co/LYJ4axSMO1

As mentioned earlier, two other events will take place in Overwatch 2 as part of Season 3. The first of them, Ultimate Valentine, will start on Valentine's Day and go on till the end of February. Furthermore, there will also be a dating simulator called Loverwatch that will go online on February 13.

There will also be a One-Punch Man collaboration event that will take place in March and mark the game's first-ever intellectual property collaboration. The event will bring exclusive Hero skins based on the anime to the game, among which will be a Saitama-inspired skin for Doomfist.

Season 3, which will also bring a new Battle Pass and a new Control map to the game, starts on February 7, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes